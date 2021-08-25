The rise of Africa’s gaming industry

Since many of Africa’s regions are considered technologically underdeveloped compared to the western world, this continent hasn’t really been seen as a large market for gaming.

However, in recent years, Africa has started to play a major role in the gaming industry. The youth population has had a huge influence on the gaming playfield.

It’s not so surprising then that countries like South Africa are becoming the top gaming markets, not only within the continent but also in the entire world.

Of course, other factors, like the increase in internet speed and new and faster networks, will certainly make a further impact on all new casino gaming in Africa.

In years to come, Africa is expected to find itself on top of online gaming trend tables, mostly because the number of young people in Africa aged under 24 has been on the rise, and it will keep growing in the next several years or decades.

Considering that the gaming industry mostly targets this age group, it has ideal conditions to blossom all over the continent.

Apart from entertainment purposes, gaming can be used for education as well, which is why many African nations are exploring that option, as they are looking to develop their educational systems further and encourage students to be more actively involved in learning.

10 million gamers

The increased popularity of gaming in Africa has definitely been noticeable over the last couple of years.

Some stats suggest that there are currently 10 million gamers here, which is far from insignificant. However, this also proves that there’s room for growth, considering that the entire continent has a total population of around 1.2 billion people.

Africans are not keen on any gaming genre specifically. In fact, they enjoy many different types of games, ranging from simulation and action-adventure to social games and strategies.

They also like playing online casino games and grabbing amazing casino bonuses, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Africa is currently one of the fastest growing online gambling markets, especially in more developed centres of the continent like South Africa and Nigeria.

Nevertheless, we should note that online casino games can also be categorised separately from traditional video games.

Apart from South African and Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda have also reported increased revenue in all gaming categories, thus establishing themselves as the most prominent gaming markets on the continent as well.

The number of smartphone subscriptions has been steadily increasing year after year, and it’s only expected to keep growing in the future.

Mobile gaming

This has directly impacted the growth of the gaming industry in Africa, as Africans have become more interested in mobile gaming, thanks to the ever-growing availability of smartphones and other mobile devices.

As a result, mobile gaming has started to generate more revenue than other means of gaming, specifically PC and console — in fact, the North African regions alone generate around $90 billion per year.

One of the main reasons for this growth has been the increase in the availability of betting sites and online casinos, with most Africans using smartphones and tablets to gamble over the web.

Legal issues

Not a lot of African countries have clearly defined online gambling laws in place, which is why the expansion of online gambling on a global scale has caught them off guard.

Still, many countries have recognised the need to regulate online gambling not only because they want to start generating revenue from this new trend but also because they want to protect their players and provide them with a safe online gambling environment, especially since there has been an increase in underage gambling.

Nevertheless, there are some countries that have denounced all efforts towards legalising betting and gambling markets.

As a result, they have faced a lot of pressure from those residents who enjoy games of chance. Unfortunately, these governments still haven’t considered implementing looser gambling laws.

The rising popularity of competitive gaming has been a major occurrence in the gaming industry over the last several years. In fact, esports have become an industry of their own, and we may even see them at the Olympics in a few years.

At the moment, efforts are being made to sustain their development and growth in all African countries, which will surely strengthen Africa as a gaming market even more.

Most popular video games in Africa

When it comes to the most popular video game titles, Africa does not lag behind.

Since football is by far the most popular sport on the continent, it’s not surprising that FIFA and PES are among the top-selling games in most countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, and Morocco.

Another globally popular game that has found itself on many African gamers’ computer screens is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

In fact, CS:GO is often cited to be the most popular game in Algeria. However, when it comes to South Africa — the continent’s fastest-growing gaming market at the moment — the most popular game is Horizon Zero Dawn, a post-apocalyptic action RPG.