The power of people and purpose: Why businesses do better when they help out

We live in an age where free market economics has prevailed, and with it, the dominant paradigm of shareholder primacy, with the dominant belief being that the purpose of business is to maximise shareholder value.

This economic model places profit as a primary purpose of business, and shareholders as the key stakeholders when it comes to corporate accountability.

This has been attained at the expense of the interests of other stakeholders such as employees, suppliers, consumers and local communities.

But a concept that seeks to humanise business and give it a heart is fast-rising and challenging the concept of profits first in business.

Heart-centred entrepreneurship, which basically prioritises people before profit is growing and will soon be the preferred way to grow business.

An entrepreneur is broadly defined as an individual who creates a new business, bearing most of the risks and enjoying most of the rewards.

But in heart-centred entrepreneurship (we refer to it as the shared prosperity model at Equity Group), the corporate, which is the bigger entity, bears most of the risk with the rewards trickling to its associates.

There are still misapprehensions in the business community about the gains in assisting businesses that are struggling or investing in social courses that directly benefit the communities where we do business.

Equity Group has, however, derived a lot of value by getting involved in projects like Wings to Fly.

Some people would regard such as, at best, inconsequential as far as the business community is concerned or, at worst, as something which could interfere with business goals.

But I believe the principle — such as ours — of putting people and purpose before profits have greatly contributed to the impressive performance and massive growth in the past decade.

Reconceptualise business

Corporate thinking and behaviour need to reconceptualise the purpose of business in line with changing political, social and economic conditions to embrace a model that would have regard for the interests of other stakeholders such as suppliers, consumers, and local communities impacted by its business operations, precisely why Equity Bank is extending a helping hand to Spire Bank and teachers who are the main shareholders in the entity.

Equity Bank (Kenya) early this week signed an assets and liabilities purchase agreement with Spire Bank for the purchase of certain assets and liabilities.

This transaction is anchored in Equity’s plan to support the recovery of the economy post-Covid.

Numbers beyond the deal are compelling. In this transaction, Equity is acquiring approximately 20,000 deposit customers holding deposits of approximately Sh1.3 billion which represents approximately 0.25 per cent of Equity Bank Kenya Limited’s customer deposits of Sh523 billion and approximately 0.14 per cent of Equity Group’s consolidated customer deposits of Sh971 billion.

It's not a commercial deal per se if you consider the impact, but a heart-centred transaction, extending a hand of friendship to teachers who are some of our largest customers and reliable allies in a number of social impact investment programmes, a notable one being Wings to Fly.

The transaction will not only allow them to access loans, but they will also tap into Equity’s expansive branch network and access convenient banking.

In today's fast-paced environment, a “do-it-alone” approach is not the best strategy for growth. Companies that initially grew organically need to look for new ways to drive collaborative innovation that delivers on what their customers need today and in the future.

Strategic partnerships

Strategic partnerships like the one we have entered into with Spire Bank benefit everyone: both parties, employees and customers.

It will enable both entities to broaden their relevance and increase their addressable market.

Customers will benefit from the strengths and offerings each organisation brings to the table.

An industry is as strong as its weakest actor. The collaboration enhances the standing of the banking industry and public confidence. It’s a big win for the customers of Spire Bank as the transfer of their accounts signifies a flight to safety.

The good news is that more and more business leaders are coming to accept the concept of heart-centred business. A few years ago, it would have been difficult to imagine a conference of business leaders giving attention to such.

Today, more and more business leaders and their companies are incorporating such ventures into their business strategies.

They know that there can be clear benefits for businesses which play an active role in helping others.

We recognise that beyond a regulator licence, we also get a licence from our host communities, and we have continued to treat them as significant stakeholders and invest in them through our shared prosperity programmes.

Day to day, that means being clear on our core values and that we integrating them into every aspect of the business, from the strategies we implement to our core offers and team members.

At an individual level, my goal is to develop and support business owners and leaders. We want both customers and beneficiaries of our goodwill to stand out in the community as influencers.

I want them to not just make an income and live a comfortable life, but stand up for what they believe in and invest in making the world a better place.

To sustain and thrive in challenging times, we need to remember to push ourselves to conquer new heights. Being in business is hard.

You get challenged every day. You have to take big risks. If your heart is not in it, you are on a journey to nowhere.

We value our relationships, always keep their interests close to our hearts and make every effort to help and support them find the best solutions to their challenges, which is what a big brother should do.

We help beneficiaries of our goodwill uncover their struggles, opportunities, and challenges so that we can work together to find and implement solutions.