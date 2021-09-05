The power is in the hands of our youth

As expected, various political formations have mobilised themselves for negotiations as the country draws towards the 2022 General Election. Our young people should, therefore, register in huge numbers as voters when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) kicks off the exercise in the coming days so that they can as well create a powerful constituency.

Although youth shoulder the biggest chunk of a myriad of the challenges facing the country and have an ability to dictate an election outcome, they have remained fluid in their voting pattern and attracted no serious attention as an interested group in vote hunt. They have remained apolitical, especially in the recent past, and failed to see the link between their plight and governance that is put in place. Young voters' turnout has remained low.

The youth already command good numbers. Those aged 18-35 represent about 51 per cent of the total number of registered voters. Those aged 18-25 made up over 50 per cent of the unregistered voters in 2017 elections.

And as the stage is set in every election cycle, politicians are wooing the youth vote. The recent elections in Zambia offer vital lessons that young people can define political direction when they voted out President Edgar Lungu due to high level of unemployment and dwindling economic fortunes that faced the country.

Campaign manifestos

Campaign manifestos that various actors are likely to draw as the campaigns take shape in Kenya in the coming months must identify serious strategies of how to engage youth meaningfully in politics. The country enjoys good internet connectivity and mobile phone penetration among the youth through which political engagement can be canvassed.

Kenya’s young people have shown great potential in all other areas except politics, signifying that if given the correct and supportive environment, they have strong convictions that can transform this country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has repeatedly urged Kenyans to support the youth. He has endorsed several youth initiatives, but due to lack of ownership because of poor participation by the young people from the onset, these programmes have failed to yield the envisaged results. At position 139th on the 2020 Global Youth Development Index, which measures the status of young people in 181 countries around the world, Kenya ranks poorly.

The journey to inclusion may not be won immediately, but it must start somewhere. The young people must lay a firm foundation to dismantle saboteurs of youth involvement and development in the country by placing themselves in decision-making processes.