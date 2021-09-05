The power is in the hands of our youth

Voters queue to cast ballot during the Kisumu North ward by-elections at Mkendwa Muslim Primary School in Kisumu on December 15, 2020.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Raphael Obonyo

What you need to know:

  • The recent elections in Zambia offer vital lessons that young people can define political direction.
  • Kenya’s young people have shown great potential in all other areas except politics.

As expected, various political formations have mobilised themselves for negotiations as the country draws towards the 2022 General Election. Our young people should, therefore, register in huge numbers as voters when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) kicks off the exercise in the coming days so that they can as well create a powerful constituency. 

