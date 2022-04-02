The political phenomenon that is William Samoei Ruto

Nothing illustrates Deputy President William Ruto's political prowess more than the ganging up against him that has been on display in the past four years.

In the calculation of his political opponents, they needed the effort, push and pull of all, government and opposition, to stop him.

That is why, for the better part of the past four years, every political voice was against him and every arsenal — political and otherwise — was directed at him. The season was nigh to blame and hinge everything amiss in Kenya on Dr Ruto. It appeared there was some hurry to put him into some political dustbin and move on to other things. What things?

But contrived affairs end up in a contrived way. The departure of Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula from that unipolar side was devastating. It is a wound that has not healed; touch it and it brings back a pain that has no end. It will never heal.

The Handshake — never mind the veneer of gold it has been couched in — was nothing but the beginning of coalition building against the DP. Time, the master truth teller, has outed the oft-repeated untruth that the optics, on the otherwise hallowed steps of Harambee House, was national duty to augment cessation of post-election hostilities. This is not history; it is fresh current affairs and we can all recall exactly how it was on March 9, 2018.

The truth is that the chaos had stopped, the demonstrators' garb had been returned to sender and the eking of hustler livelihoods had gone back to normal. At the time of the not so disingenious Handshake, the hostilities had ceased and even the electoral hangover was ebbing.

State machinery

What was going on was nothing but the beating of the drums of war to bring the DP to heel. Time has proven that no national unity effort has been attempted and if the Building Bridges Initiative was it, then it was a cruel joke.

Since then, the state machinery has been unleashed against the person and Office of the Deputy President in a bare-knuckle manner that has left nothing to the imagination — well, ensure he is not in the presidential contest.

In a democracy, why would such an endeavour be pursued with this kind of zeal? But now we know. His record in government — pushing pro-people policies — was anathema and it would upset the 60-year old applecart of a few feeding on the fruits of independence and the many spectating.

What has been Dr Ruto's record? The cliché since 1963 has been that agriculture is the backbone of Kenya's economy. But whose backbone? To millions of small-scale farmers, their farms have neither a back nor a bone. Farming is so basic an existence that it does not even give them enough to eat.

So Dr Ruto, as Agriculture minister and Deputy President, championed the subsidised fertiliser programme at a reduced price of Sh2,500 for a 50kg bag. The fruits were visible in the boost it gave agricultural production.

But since he was shunted from the affairs of government, subsidised fertiliser has disappeared from local agrovet outlets. Today, fertiliser prices are inching towards Sh7,000 a bag. Who is benefiting from the excess fat of Sh4,500? The farmer and Kenya are the poorer for it.

Dr Ruto's other pet project was technical and vocational education. This is a higher education level that had been overshadowed by the overemphasis on university schooling. He championed the government programme of building 140 colleges in 140 constituencies that did not have such institutions.

Ulterior attempt

The basic objective was to ensure that a cadre of high school leavers was trained in technical skills and knowledge that would give them an edge in job creation and employment and give a shot in the arm to national development.

But brick and mortar are only part of the story. The funding of the colleges and the students was an equally bigger novelty. About Sh70,000 is given to the college and the student at Sh40,000 and Sh30,000 respectively, one being tuition and the other a loan to the students akin to the university one.

When the DP was shunted from the levers of government, there was an ulterior attempt to stop the funding. Not once was the budget line erased from the Ministry of Education. But being a bipartisan programme and MPs on both sides of the divide not prepared to let go, the premier pro-people endeavour has surprisingly survived.

But first things first. It all began with the laughable attempt to stop the DP from visiting various parts of the country and meeting Kenyans at their places of work, in places of worship and at their homes. The rationale was as ludicrous as it was wanting.

Why would it bother anyone that the country's second-in-command meets fellow Kenyans? It was often said that it was time to work. But how does meeting Kenyans and listening to their needs, their grievances, their hopes, their worries and their aspirations stop work from being done?

To Dr Ruto's credit, all the lemons thrown his way in the past 48 months have kept sweet lemonade flowing. It is the mettle of a man who knows not only what he wants, but also what Kenya needs.