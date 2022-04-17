The people have decided

The fall of giants in last week’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations is a harbinger of what might happen in the August 9 general election. Kenyans should deeply consider what they require in a leader before electing them to a political seat that means a lot to them.

If there is one area that has always been a disappointment to Kenyans, it is political leadership. Whereas leadership should be serious business, considering it is the pivot of development and the growth of a country and its people, Kenyan leaders seem to have failed to grasp the wide scope of what they get themselves into when they get elected. To be fair, we have always elected jokers into office.

The majority of our political leaders believe they are in office because of their wealth; that the voter is a mere rung in the ladder. Handouts and ethnicity have always shaped the political landscape.

The miserable lives of most people is a reflection of that poor leadership. There is no point in electing a leader who won’t change our lives positively. The cardinal point of elections is to get leaders who are focused on addressing the problems of the populace and lead them to the ‘land of milk and honey’.

Seeking leadership positions

Kenyans are becoming poorer every day as the politicians seeking leadership positions ignore their miserable state, which is actually man-made.

Anybody presenting themselves to the electorate should be thoroughly vetted and the primaries are just the right place to do this. They should be the sieve that removes the joyriders.

Another positive move by the Kenyan voters is the trust they are gradually showing in women and youth. Most of the voters are youth and women and the time is now ripe for them to take the front seat.

Closeness to a party leader or presidential aspirant should not be the determining factor when choosing a representative. Almost 60 years after Independence, Kenyans have become wiser and this is the time to choose wisely.

Let us go for quality and refined leadership and, above all, sober and development-conscious leaders who are not corrupt.