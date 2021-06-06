The paradox of a government fighting itself

The world over, typical governments consist of three arms: Parliament, Executive and Judiciary. Separation of powers enables these three to function optimally so that society can unite and meet its aspirations. Because of their acknowledged interdependence and harmonious coexistence, none lacks the support needed to discharge its mandate.

But when the arms appear in conflict, it is an understatement to declare the nation dysfunctional.

Of the three arms, the Legislature passes as the most significant, hence bears the most responsibility. It’s such a critical organ, given that it directly represents the people. Through it, citizens can take part in governance via delegated power. Therefore, Parliament, specifically the National Assembly, crafts laws that establish the offices and mandates of both the Judiciary and the Executive.

It allocates funds to all government organs, has power to amend the Constitution; and is mandated to review the conduct of the Presidency and state officers, including initiating their removal from office. So, when Parliament wobbles, a nation cannot subsist.

This begs the question whether Parliament has lived in line with its calling. A functional Legislature should not be whining about excesses of the Executive when it has powers to trim them. The major problem assailing the National Assembly, ditto county ones, is lack of ethical principles. Autonomy, beneficence and objectivity are often sacrificed at the altar of expedient selfishness.

Today, many a county are reeling under mismanagement of the resources owing to inept members. Most MCAs scramble for contracts through proxies, and once assigned, forever turn a blind eye to any wrongdoing by County Executive Committees, chief officers and governors. This is how they lose the oversight authority.

Unconstitutional deeds

At national level, some parliamentarians run questionable deals, which is why they can’t fault the Executive lest they land at Integrity Centre. Further, they are divided, ethnically and party-wise, hence a weak link that the executive exploits to act willy-nilly.

Why should MPs sit back when a member’s security detail is withdrawn after speaking his or her mind? Why would certain motions be shot down today, only to be passed tomorrow without any changes? Why has it allowed so many unconstitutional deeds? Are they complicit or does the President feel abandoned and let down so that he acts ex cathedra, out of desperation?

Today, the Judiciary is on the cross. Some view it as rigidly ideal, while others see its verdicts through historical lenses. Unfortunately, the arbitrative arm, despite its importance, was resigned to passivity. Instructively, it is blind to any commission or omission — however self-evident — until prompted by plaintiffs. Even then, it’s often given scanty prosecutorial evidence.

In effect, it takes the flak for dismissing such weak cases, or when some of its verdicts refer to situations already overtaken by events hence incurable. The other two arms then bay for its blood, effectively prompting it to (naturally) seek self-preservation.

At the end of the day, one can never tell who or what the government is. A terrible situation it is, of a faceless government up in arms and acting against itself.