The new parties law makes free and fair nominations impossible

The effect of newly enacted Political Parties Amendment Act to democracy is irreparable. While the media framed the controversy of the bill as centering around coalition deadlines, the real story lies in the impact of the law on nominations.

Kenyan democracy rejuvenates through free and open nominations. New leaders are created by primaries, particularly in regions certain parties hold sway.

In central Kenya, for example, only Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru was able to defeat the Jubilee wave. In Nyanza, no senator avoided the ODM wave.

That means winning a party ticket during nominations in 2017 was as good as emerging victorious in the main election.

The 2017 vote was not unique. Since 1992 after the return of multipartyism, those that get popular party tickets during primaries increase chances of ultimate win dramatically.

Sadly, the import of this new law is to make free and fair nominations impractical.

This is by requiring parties to hold closed nominations as opposed to open ones.

Closed primaries are open to members of policy parties only. In other democracies, holding open or closed nominations is left to individual parties to decide.

Very strong party owners

Secondly, holding closed primaries assumes many things. It assumes joining and leaving parties is smooth and transparent. It also assumes parties and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties keep an efficient record of members.

These assumptions are fallacious. The online parties migration portal is ineffective.

Thirdly, the statutory deadlines imposed by law for party migration and register certification offend freedom.

Why should the law impair anyone from migrating and or defecting from a party past March 26, 2022? What if one gets convinced on party’s platform past that date and wishes to participate in nominations?

The net effect of these amendments is to make party owners very strong.

They hold all cards for one’s election and or re-election. Such a system that has huge barriers of entry and exit ultimately becomes exclusionary elitist and will collapse at a later date once the reality of this law sinks.

There is the argument that one party can mobilise its membership to go vote for a weaker candidate in the nominations of another political party to ensure they face a weak candidate at the ballot.

Leadership attrition

This is not sufficient justification. The point has not been borne out by history. Most importantly, it should be left to the respective parties to do the calculation of this risk. If the risk is sufficient, they can always chose closed nominations.

The net effect of this new law if upheld by courts for the 2022 elections will devastating for democracy.

Many will avoid nominations and seek to run as independents or go to small parties.

For one to win as an independent or vying under a small party,one will need huge name recognition and popularity plus tonnes of money.

Those that will ride the party wave will be few and outliers. Party strength remains.

There is great likelihood that the rate of leadership attrition and changeover will rise as only those that risked to join popular parties make it through.

It seems those pushing this democracy negation are not done yet. Parliament is debating a proposal to bar defections once aspirants undertake nominations. With Azimio parliamentary numbers, this might pass.

The new Law creates a boiling anger without a vent, a recipe for explosions.