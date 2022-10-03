The new customer experience

Gordon Bethune is a brash Texan who is best known for revamping Continental Airlines. He says in his book: “You can’t treat your employees like serfs. You have to value them. If they think that you won’t support them when a customer is out of line, even the smallest problem can cause resentment.”

The first week of October is Customer Service Week. The five-day international celebration is dedicated to the work customer service teams do.

Gone are the days of Harry Gordon Selfridge, founder of the luxury store that bears his name. He summed up the importance of flawless service when he reportedly coined the phrase “the customer is always right” at the start of the 20th Century.

The slogan exhorts service staff to prioritise customer satisfaction—a frame of mind Selfridge used to convince patrons that they would have an excellent customer experience and to simultaneously persuade employees to provide high-quality service.

But business has changed significantly with more emphasis on employee happiness. While it may be hard to adopt this new mindset, it can be incredibly beneficial to your business. Customers who are consistently abusive and rude to your employees—despite the amount of money they contribute to your business—will only cause more stress for them.

Customer complaints might be fabricated due to a personal vendetta against the company or a worker. At a certain point, you need to decide if it is better to lose one customer than the loyalty and support of your workforce. It is merely a matter of respecting your employees and treating them with dignity.

It’s no longer about being “customer-first” but “people-first”. And that begins with employees; they determine an organisation’s customer experience. Organisations that have embraced a “people-first’’ culture understand that their workforce is critical to their success. When employee happiness is a top priority, customers receive better service.

Happy employees equals happy customers.