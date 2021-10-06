The little or non-existent economic gem

Thinking man

Academic entrepreneurship ensures that knowledge earned in school and university research is scientifically applied in the development of products, processes and services. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Hannington Makori

Managing Director and Founder

Hanmak Technologies Ltd

What you need to know:

  • An academic entrepreneur defines an occupational profile for one who is scientifically active but also working as an entrepreneur.
  • This person is the link between the academic world, which is oriented towards knowledge, and the commercial world of the societies.

Why is academic entrepreneurship (AE) little, if not non-existent, in our economy? According to the Encyclopedia of Creativity, Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, an academic entrepreneur defines an occupational profile for one who is scientifically active but also working as an entrepreneur.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.