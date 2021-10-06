The little or non-existent economic gem

Why is academic entrepreneurship (AE) little, if not non-existent, in our economy? According to the Encyclopedia of Creativity, Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, an academic entrepreneur defines an occupational profile for one who is scientifically active but also working as an entrepreneur.

This person is the link between the academic world, which is oriented towards knowledge, and the commercial world of the societies, which is oriented towards innovation and wealth creation. This conspicuously missing link is one of the reasons why our industries are shrinking amid a growing population, resulting in serious joblessness among the youth.

I have always thought it ironic that a developing country with unexploited natural resources has to experience soaring joblessness and diminishing purchasing power of the average citizen. Academic entrepreneurship ensures that knowledge earned in school and university research is scientifically applied in the development of products, processes and services.

Academic entrepreneurs

That is what expands commodity and service industries. It creates value for the populations to buy while also creating employment for managers, research and development (R&D) specialists, technologists, technicians, craftsmen, salespeople, data analysts, truck drivers and others.

This endeavour requires goodwill and cooperation from the government, industry players, learning institutions and academic entrepreneurs. In the modern world, science and technology are the most effective tools in solving human problems and improving living conditions.

It is imperative that we build and implement an educational, social, economic and political framework that supports and encourages science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) thinking. That would set links between academia and industry and support cultivation of a culture of academic entrepreneurship.