The Law on Public Protests in Kenya

The last two weeks have been dominated by anti-government protests over a number of issues in the public domain.

These protests have been accompanied by violent acts including loss of life, attacks on private property and journalists, as well as counter-protests that equally resulted in the destruction of property.

It is, therefore, appropriate to examine the Kenyan Law with respect to public protests in an attempt to provide clarity on what is permissible.

Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees the right of every person, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions to public authorities.

These rights can however be limited by the State under the Constitution, international law, or statute.

There are internal limitations embodied in the Constitution and external limitations embodied in statute, namely the Public Order Act and the Penal Code for a number of reasons including national security, public safety, public order, public health, public morals, and protection of freedoms and rights of others. In other words, the right to protest may be abridged if circumstances so demand.

The Kenyan courts have applied the proportionality test in deciding whether the limitation of fundamental freedom is justified. The law demands the striking of a balance between the exercise of the right on the one hand and community interest on the other hand.

While public protests enjoy legal protections as an expression of democracy, the legal protections do not lie if: protesters use violence or behave in a threatening manner; the protest incites hatred towards a group of people; or the protest takes place on private land or premises.

In effect, protesters, demonstrators, and picketers may enjoy their rights but only peaceably and unarmed. Where they breach these two conditions, the said right may be limited at once through the instrumentalities of the State.

Indeed, the Public Order Act (Cap 56) Laws of Kenya requires that organizers of protests notify the regulating officer, usually, the police officer in charge of a police station in an area where a public meeting or protest is to be held.

Organizers of protests must always be there in the protests, and assist the police in the maintenance of law and order. This means that there is a duty imposed on organizers of protests to help the police in containing and managing their protesters including explaining the routes of public processions.

The statute also prohibits any individual, other than an authorized public officer, from carrying any offensive weapon. Weapons and defensive or protective contraptions, which breed or stimulate aggression, must not be in possession of demonstrators or picketers.

The Public Order Act as a statute cannot simply be wished away. One of the presumptions in statutory interpretation is that all statutes or Acts of Parliament are constitutional unless declared otherwise by courts.

To the extent that the relevant provisions of the Public Order Act have not been declared unconstitutional, the said provisions are applicable and of full import.

Indeed, the Public Order Act serves to operationalize the provisions of the Constitution with respect to the exercise of fundamental freedoms and rights and has received the endorsement of the Kenyan courts in Ngunjiri Wambugu v Inspector General of Police, & 2 others [2019] eKLR.

Rather than restricting the right to protest, it regulates how the same must be conducted to ensure law and order. For instance, wearing of uniforms of a particular organization aimed at the use of display of physical force is prohibited under the Act. To the extent that such regulation borders on potentially limiting a right, the same is contemplated under Article 24 of the Constitution. The rights under the Bill of Rights can only be enjoyed to the extent that they do not interfere with other people’s rights.

Even in South Africa where its 1996 Constitution largely informed the Constitution of Kenya 2010, there is enacted a statute that provides for a procedure to ensure protests cause less disruption to members of the public. The statute provides that where riot or damage occurs as a result of a public gathering, the organizers of such public gatherings are jointly and severally liable for the damage arising as a result.

It may be the opportune moment for the Cabinet Secretary for Interior to promulgate regulations pursuant to section 22 of the Public Order Act to hold all responsible, as noted by the High Court. Such regulations would provide for the demarcation of demonstration zones, responsibilities for clean-up costs, maximum numbers of protesters, and consents of persons/entities adjacent to demonstration zones with appropriate penalties when they go outside the law.

We must move away from the specious but popular view that anyone can exercise their rights oblivious of, and without regard to the harm caused to others, or to the public interest. As organizers of protests and law enforcement agencies direct their actions to protest and maintain law and order; they must all obey the law.



