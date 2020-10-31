The K-Brand is a soft power superpower

In a Covid-distracted world, you might have missed news of one of the most successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the entertainment world.

On October 15, Big Hit Entertainment, the music company that created Korean boy band BTS, went public with a valuation of more than $8 billion on a diluted basis.

It was quite simply, Dynamite – as BTS’s latest number one hit is called.

For the few paying attention, there was shock and awe, with comparisons to US-based Warner Music Group, one of the oldest companies in the industry with a comparable valuation of $15 billion. Heavyweights such as former Ticketmaster CEO Nathan Hubbard wondered on Twitter what people were buying. And yet the share issuance was more than 1,000 times oversubscribed by the more discerning institutional investors.

In the moving picture industry, last year, Korean film Parasite became the first non-English language film to win the Oscars. Korean dramas or K-dramas, seem to have replaced the telenovela of yesteryear and the Bold & Beautiful as the go-to comfort entertainment option of soap fans across the world.

Postage stamps

In fact, in the Chinese market, Korean actors have featured on the national postage stamps, a demonstrable mark of their popularity. In the Japanese market, one leading Korean actor has been given the title “Yonsama” (royalty).

For the beauty-obsessed, they will be well familiar with the notion that Koreans have the best skin and seem to undergo the ageing process at chameleon-like speeds. Ergo the billion-dollar Korean cosmetics industry, which includes AmorePacific, one of the top 10 global beauty brands as per Women’s Wear Daily.

And it wouldn’t be misplaced to see a Korean BBQ chicken-inspired dish on the menu of any of the world’s fast-food chains.

According to the Korean Foundation, every man, woman and child of Korea’s 51 million citizens has close to two global fans.

This is the culmination of a decades-long pursuit of Korean culture’s prominence in the world. We have all been riding the so-called Hallyu wave with Korean influence seeping into our daily lives without even realising it.

International reputation

Post the Asian financial crisis of 1997-98, then incoming President Kim Dae-jung felt that the country needed to revamp its international reputation – an image tarnished by the lingering negative associations of the Korean War.

And so he spearheaded an aggressive and ambitious “soft power” (phrase coined by Joseph Nye in the 1990s) campaign that sought to elevate Korea’s prominence in the world through cutting-edge information technology and the spread of pop culture.

And the Korean government has put its money where its singing mouth is.

The country’s ministry of culture has an enormous $5.5 billion budget to boost economic growth through cultural export. This is on top of several other billions spent investing via the venture capital fund of the government in start-ups and entrepreneurs in entertainment.

So how could Kenya shape its strategy to win in this race for the hearts and minds of the world? This, of course, is our obvious play, seeing as we have no nuclear weapons or deep aid pockets to buy new “fans”.

Should we create a Brand-K athletics enterprise to manage our talents more intentionally? Maybe selling merchandising or driving tourism to Iten? Yet another Dale Carnegie-inspired lesson from Korea , the country that moved from third world status to first world in three generations , on how to win friends and influence people.

