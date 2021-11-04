The judiciary must focus on serving Kenyans, not themselves

Every country needs a fair justice system. A system that respects the Constitution while protecting the rights and interests of its citizens through delivery of fair and justified rulings in a timely and orderly manner.

With an overall goal of encouraging people’s right to safety and observing human rights, such a system serves to enhance peace and harmony in the society.

As such, it should run in tandem with other institutions responsible for maintaining law and order. But that is not the case for a country like Kenya where the Judiciary squarely serves the interests of those who shout the loudest by all means, judges who serve their personal interests and those who are seemingly keen to frustrate people’s rights to safety and human rights as well as a peaceable society where fairness in justice is upheld.

For any Kenyan who has undergone or even had a taste of the country’s Judiciary, the phrase ‘the file is missing’ is almost a horrific utterance for anyone in court and the beginning of a long unending road for one party to attain justice against another.

It is usually the commencement of delays after delays as money exchanges hands with corrupt judges and judicial officers. Delayed justice in Kenya is facilitated by slow or poor service, bribery, extortion and unnecessary adjournments among other issues.

Land cases

This has apparently served to deny justice to litigants, touching on every area with land cases being counted as experiencing the most delays. Worse off, many cases end up being inherited as litigants die in wait for a judgement that never comes to pass.

This is among the ways the judiciary aggravates a society and thus encourages impunity with litigants resorting to take the matter into their own hands. In other instances, the court is never an option to seek a resolution.

What this does again is limiting the independence and accountability of the courts as the society inadvertently loses trust in the judicial system as questions are raised when cases run contrary to intended expectations.

As if this is not enough the Judiciary has displayed its inefficacies through unfair rulings that have served to deter progress in implementation of the Constitution. Several court rulings crop up where Kenyans have been denied beneficial projects.

Such is the suspension of a Sh67 million Malindi road project where the Absa-Mtangani Road was set to be tarmacked, something that would have openly benefited local residents.

In an attempt to close the Dadaab refugee camp, having proven to be a haven for terrorists and their accomplices, affected individuals had the option of repatriation or get free work permits to continue living in Kenya, but the High Court had in 2017 stopped the government’s announcement to close the refugee camp.

Even though this was resolved and scheduled for June 2022, the courts presumably appeared to be working against the country’s security that affects Kenyans including the judges themselves.

Just recently, the High Court barred the Senate from summoning governors over fuel levy reports in a matter that if resolved would have worked for the best interests of Kenyans.

Six judges

Again, as the issue of graft does not seem to deter judges and magistrates and despite the President’s insistence to not appoint six judges because of a failure to meet the required threshold, the High Court has on two occasions declared that the President must appoint these judges even giving a time limit, failure to which they would be deemed appointed.

This is an ongoing issue, but what stands is that the Judiciary must step up on its standards in ensuring it does not worsen things when it comes to professional competency.

Ironically, even when the country was grappling with the harsh effects of Covid-19, the High Court had invalidated government regulations restricting public gatherings which were part of preventive measures in the fight against Covid-19. What was the intention with such a ruling? Basically, were Kenyans meant to continue life as usual oblivious of the dangers of Covid-19?

Have we not seen the repercussions in some of the countries that were overwhelmed when infections rose? This has been the trend with many other court rulings and has served to deny Kenyans their rights and privileges whenever the government initiates developmental and social projects.