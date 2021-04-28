The judge can express issues in a manner that’s clear to all

Judging by the online reactions that greeted the nomination of Martha Koome as Kenya’s Chief Justice, the decision of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was the right one.

In one fell swoop, the 10-year battle to meet the gender rule at the apex court was more than met. A CJ, Deputy Chief Justice and Njoki Ndung’u are women.

Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu must feel more confident now that those fighting for her removal will have to contend with the might of women and activists who will not want to lose what they have fought for.

Justice Koome went to the interview prepared. She had learnt a lot from her last encounter with the JSC when she lost to Justice Mwilu for the Deputy CJ position.

She brings to the court experience earned from more than 30 years in the Judiciary, having served at the High Court and Court of Appeal as well as being a human rights fighter during the Kanu era.

She was among the band of Second Liberation sisters led by Ms Martha Karua.

During the interview, Justice Koome was hard-pressed to justify her decision together with two other Court of Appeal judges in which they sat outside official working hours to stay a decision of High Court judge George Odunga who nullified the appointment of the returning officers for the 2017 repeat presidential election.

She placed responsibility on the then Court of Appeal President and now AG Paul Kihara Kariuki, who constituted the bench. That Kariuki was one of the interviewers must have given her solace.

But this issue will be pursued when she is vetted by the National Assembly. Sheikh Khelef Khalifa, who filed the petition before Justice Odunga, has hinted his opposition to her nomination, which he sees as unmerited and giving Mt Kenya unfair representation at the top court.

Like the first CJ under the 2010 Constitution, Justice Koome comes from a human rights background, but unlike Willy Mutunga, she has had experience in the Judiciary.

This should serve her well as President of the Supreme Court where administrative experience is critical. Her years’ service as judge portrays her as a centrist but firm and courageous officer with whom the Executive will be comfortable after the Mutunga and Maraga tenures in which the Executive saw the Judiciary as an ‘enemy’ .

It remains to be seen if this side of her character will persuade the President to swear in 41 judges nominated by the JSC.

The carefully-selected sample judgments Justice Koome submitted to the JSC demonstrate excellent ability in expressing issues and a communication skill that is understandable to litigants and counsel.

Her activism on women and children’s issues stands out, partly from her stint as Fida chairperson. Her judgments are progressive on matters of widows and inheritance of property.

It is at the National Assembly where political dynamics will play out.

Concern is how she will lead her court in determining the presidential petition that is likely to be filed in 2022.

MPs will be advised that their questions must be framed in a way that will not jeopardise their candidates’ chances of winning the Meru vote, given that her nomination has been endorsed in the region.

Given her manner of presentation at the JSC, the Martha Koome from being CJ.