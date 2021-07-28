The fight against graft must not be politicised

The quest to slay the dragon of corruption in Kenya has for long been politicised by those hell-bent on frustrating and defeating these efforts.

Noticeably, the onslaught against the fight has been spearheaded by a group of leaders who share something in common; most of them have been implicated in earth-shaking scandals that have robbed Kenyans of billions of shillings.

Whenever their ally is arrested to face graft charges, they careen into unhinged rants characterised by tribal undertones.

Last week, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua was picked from his rural home in Nyeri and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters in Nairobi to record a statement regarding alleged shady deals that allegedly saw him pocket more than Sh7.3 billion.

The MP allegedly received over Sh12.5 billion through three accounts in Rafiki Micro Finance Bank. The source of the funds was suspicious.

Staged protests

But despite the weighty charges, the dawn raid on the home of the billionaire politician was followed by staged protests, seemingly organised by handlers of the MP who made his billions by “selling sweets and organising discos”.

Rowdy youths barricaded roads, threw stones, lit bonfires and engaged police officers in running battles for over four hours.

Some politicians came out fuming. They made unbridled sentiments directed at the DCI and the Office of the President for allegedly “targeting their members in the fight against graft”.

They condemned the police for arresting Mr Gachagua. Some of them tried to hold smear campaigns against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

But the most appalling of all was a tweet from the DP. He consoled Gachagua and claimed the charges against him were trumped-up and politically motivated.

This is not the first time some politicians are frustrating the President’s quest to tame corruption. When Sirisia MP John Waluke was arrested over National Cereals and Produce Board scam, Tanga Tanga team claimed their camp was being targeted.

This was the case when former governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) were charged with graft and later impeached.

When former Treasury CS Henry Rotich was kicked out of the Cabinet and charged with several counts of fictitious deals that saw the country lose billions of shillings in fake projects like Arror and Kimwarer dam scandals, a similar narrative was driven.

Ridiculous narratives

This “mtu wetu” mentality is dangerous to the country’s economic progress. It is terribly worrying when such ridiculous narratives are advanced by leaders.

The DP and his allies from the Rift Valley are willing to take the bullet for Mr Gachagua because they are banking on him to woo the vote-rich region to support Ruto’s presidential bid.

Corruption knows no tribe, class, region, gender or religion.

Theft of public resources amounting to billions of shillings is a serious economic crime that should be dealt with decisively to save millions of suffering Kenyans from going to bed on empty stomachs courtesy of individuals who have looted their share within a twinkle of an eye.

Kenyans must stand up against corruption and call out perpetrators of these vices regardless of their political affiliations.