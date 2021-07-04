The farce that is engineering training in Kenya

In April 29, 2021, the Nation published an article titled ‘Irony of prestigious engineering courses as thousands of graduates remain jobless’. This is not the first time that such an article highlighting the plight of engineers trained in Kenya who seemingly cannot find employment in spite of reports showing a shortage of them, is being published.

However, the problem is not in Kenya alone but in several other countries such as India, South Africa, Australia, the UK and even the US where former president Donald Trump signed an executive order placing skills over degrees in federal government hiring.

Also, a report published by the Royal Academy of Engineers found that there was a 13.2 percent unemployment rate among engineering graduates. In the survey, organisations expressed concerns about graduates’ ability to apply their knowledge to real industrial problems. In India, an employability survey conducted in 2019 revealed that an astonishing 80 percent of software engineering graduates were not fit to hold software related jobs.

As a graduate engineer registered with the Engineers Board of Kenya I have somewhat a deeper understanding of what at first glance appears to be a paradox. After going through the rigorous five-year training, I came to the rude realisation that there was very little correlation between what I had learnt at the university and what was expected of me on the job. In fact, most of what the job required could easily have been learnt straight from high school in a one-year or two-year programme at a technical training institution.

Real world

My engineering degree was not in the least sense aligned with the expectations of employers in industry. It was largely academic and most facets of its training were completely useless and inapplicable in the real world.

In addition to that, there is this notion in engineering that hands-on skills are for lower cadre members of the engineering profession such as technicians and diploma holders and as such, these skills were glossed over and only taught in depth theoretically.

In the job market however, it is those skills that are vital to the running of any engineering entity. I also appreciated that such skills could be very useful foot-through-the-door avenues into employment for graduates. Most engineering graduates, however, do not possess these skills and therefore have very little to offer to potential employers.

This could probably be why employers prefer to hire diploma and certificate holders over graduates as technical training at the diploma and certificate level has a serious emphasis on skills that are vital especially for entry-level jobs.

Engineering graduates spend hours performing complex arithmetic operations at the expense of other more pragmatic and useful skill-focused training such as project management.

With the exception of engineers who work at NASA, Space X and other establishments that operate at those levels of engineering, I doubt there is any engineer in practice who has any use of hard-core mathematics (advanced calculus, Laplace transform, Fourier series) that are the core of the classical engineering disciplines.

The training is by and large academic and focused on producing researchers and lecturers, not the practicing engineers the industry needs. In fact, the only way for an engineering graduate to effectively use their training and degree is to pursue a master’s degree then a doctorate with the aim of becoming a lecturer, but graduates who pursue this path usually end up in lecture halls regurgitating the same concepts which have very little use in practice to unsuspecting young people.

If that does not qualify to be called a pyramid scheme, I don’t know what does. I, however, admit that this issue needs to be analysed further to arrive at conclusions that are based on empirical data obtained from the Kenyan engineering sphere.

Graduate tracking system

While we are on the subject of collecting data, I also found out that most faculties of engineering do not have a graduate tracking system. They therefore have no way of finding out how their graduates are faring and whether anything is wrong with their curriculum.

They have no way of finding out what proportion of their engineering graduates end up in places of employment where an engineering degree is an absolute necessity, what proportion is underemployed, critically underemployed, unemployed or have left the profession and their reasons for leaving.

This would be relevant to faculties of engineering when providing career guidance to engineering students on what to expect in the job market. The training of engineers certainly needs an overhaul and transformation from an academic model that produces researchers and lecturers to a practice-centered model that produces professionals.

This will ensure that graduates leaving faculties of engineering are well trained and have the confidence to meet the needs of the industry and boost employer confidence in the training offered in the institutions.

Nicholas Mwangi Kabiru is a mechanical engineer who is currently self-employed.