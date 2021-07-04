The farce that is engineering training in Kenya

Kisumu National Polytechnic

Paul Odoyo, a mechanical engineering student, operates a lathe machine during a practical session at Kisumu National Polytechnic on February 24, 2020.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega |  Nation Media Group

By  Nicholas Mwangi Karibu

Mechanical engineer

 In April 29, 2021, the Nation published an article titled ‘Irony of prestigious engineering courses as thousands of graduates remain jobless’. This is not the first time that such an article highlighting the plight of engineers trained in Kenya who seemingly cannot find employment in spite of reports showing a shortage of them, is being published.

