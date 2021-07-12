The emergence of cryptocurrencies and their economic impact on Africa

Cryptocurrencies have seen worldwide acceptance in recent years, thanks largely to advancement in technology and also their application to real-life problems.With the western world and China among the biggest markets that have seen massive adoption of digital assets, it's not surprising that Africa as a continent is usually ignored.Countries like Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya are championing the usage of cryptocurrencies in Africa and it does not come as much as a surprise to see why.The mass integration of mobile devices and other tech-based services in Africa has helped position the seamless adoption of digital assets. Why have cryptocurrencies thrived in Africa?Africa is a largely underdeveloped continent with most countries battling high unemployment rates and double-digit inflation figures.In 2016, for example, South Sudan’s inflation rate was as high as 102 per cent according to data from the World Bank.According to a recent study, 60 per cent of the African population are below the age of 25 and hold a growing apathy towards their governments in financial matters.These younger people are looking for unorthodox means to make money. This is where cryptocurrencies come in. Decentralised marketsCryptocurrencies are built as a system of decentralised markets, they are developed to exist outside government controls.The unreliability of local currencies, hyperinflation, and general distaste for government policy has contributed to a boom in interest in Africa.Cryptocurrencies are not bound by location as anyone with a smartphone can have access to the technology since its blockchain is Internet based.In 2020, about 725 million people living in Africa will have access to a mobile phone and this figure will continue to rise as development spreads.Impact of Cryptocurrencies on African Economies According to a study conducted by Statista in March 2020, it was discovered that over 32 per cent of Nigerians own one crypto asset or more. With the Nigerian Naira’s continual decline in the face of the US dollar, more and more Nigerians are adopting cryptocurrencies as a safe haven to protect their assets.For example, in November 2020 a million naira was roughly $2,635. As of today, that million Naira is trading for about $2,000. Crypto assets like the USD tether are a very stable coin that is in far cry from the Naira.The impact of the inflation rate which stood at 18 per cent since the turn of the year has led to more Nigerians seeking an alternative source of income.As a result of the excess charges that most traditional banks charge, Nigerians in the diaspora are now opting for crypto options in remitting money to family members in Nigeria.Digital assetsSouth Africa is taking a different route from the rest of Africa regarding the handling of cryptocurrencies.The government has officially accepted the existence of cryptocurrencies in South Africa and recent efforts have been geared towards regulating its activities.This is in sharp contrast to what is obtainable in Nigeria where the Central Bank barred commercial banks from facilitating payments for digital assets.Not to be left out, Kenya’s BitPesa was launched in 2013 to facilitate the wire transfer of both local and international funds on mobile wallets where crypto assets are stored.The Tunisian government is currently in the process of issuing a government backed digital coin called eDinar which would serve as a digitised version of the country's legal tender.This would serve as the biggest hint of government participation in digital assets in Africa. The future of paper money appears to be digital, so why not start the future now?