The danger lurking in mobile games

Computers and the Internet are now part of most people’s lives. However, some individuals lose control over how frequently and for how long they browse the internet, use Facebook, or play online games. This may lead to serious psychological issues.

The growing number of mobile, computer and online games among children and adolescents has been identified as a dangerous trend by the World Health Organization and various research studies.

The WHO also warned that the trend has had a devastating effect on the health of children and youth. Children engaging in mobile and online games are not only destroying their rich heritage but also ruining their childhood and youth.

When a child plays online games on a mobile phone for hours, their eyes and other parts of the body are badly affected. This means they have little or no time to play field games, listen to the stories of great men and warriors and read books.

The growing trend of mobile or online games has created an unhealthy obsession among children around the world. According to a new rule in China, children can play games for only three hours a week. Two years ago, China banned children from playing games for more than 90 minutes. According to a study, mobile games have affected the eyesight of 500 million Chinese. Children are becoming irritable, aggressive and violent.

Today, a two-year-old child is handed a mobile phone and grows up watching mobile games with great interest. Many become so accustomed to it that they even skip meals. They lose sleep. Fighting is on the rise. This habit was further intensified by studying online during the Corona Call.

The social online gaming industry in Kenya is expected to be worth $55 million in 2023, up from $24 million in 2018.

Given that the WHO has described online sports as a mental illness like cocaine and gambling, serious thinking is needed to curb this dangerous trend to save the country and its next generations.