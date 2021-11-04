The COP26 that Africa needs

Almost two years into Covid-19, the unequal nature of the global response to the pandemic is glaringly obvious. Whereas very few African countries have spent even one per cent of their GDP to combat this virtually unprecedented health emergency, Western economies have mustered over $10 trillion, or 30 per cent of their combined GDP, to tackle it.

Europe and the United States have fully vaccinated 75 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively, of their adult populations against Covid-19 but fewer than six per cent of Africans have got the jab. And as some Western countries administer booster shots, Africa cannot get initial doses.

This systemic inequity is equally evident in efforts to address the climate crisis. Climate disasters, like viruses, know no boundaries. But whereas governments in the Global North respond to such events by borrowing on capital markets at negligible cost to finance stimulus and investment packages, African countries rely on a trickle of liquidity through debt-suspension initiatives and aid pledges or exorbitantly expensive capital-market funding.

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) continues in Glasgow, Africa needs decisive collective action rather than more encouraging words. We propose a strategic financial and trade package to transform climate inequality into inclusiveness through a transformative shift of resources from historic greenhouse-gas (GHG) emitters to Africa.

Our plan rests on four pillars. First, developed economies must keep their 2015 Paris climate agreement promise to deliver $100 billion yearly to help cover developing countries’ adaptation and transition costs. Failure to do so now, with half of the pledge earmarked for adaptation costs, will undermine the principle of multilateral action. It is a provision in an international agreement, and it must be honored.

Green sectors

That the developed world mobilized $10 trillion to counter the pandemic last year demonstrates just how small an amount $100 billion per year really is. Yet, in that period, official development assistance increased by only 3.5 per cent in real terms.

Secondly, align financial markets with the Paris goals. Mainstreaming the impact of climate change in investment decisions is critical, and judicious deployment of private capital in green sectors, will transform developing economies. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, chaired by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, has brought together firms with a combined $90 trillion in assets.

There must now be an urgent and determined effort to channel this private finance into growing climate-friendly sectors in developing countries. Uneca this year proposed a liquidity and sustainability facility to reduce borrowing costs linked to green investments by developing a repurchasing (“repo”) market for Africa. The initiative, financed through seed funding of $3 billion in special drawing rights (IMF’s reserve asset), is intended to de-risk private investments in the region to increase its share from the less than one per cent of the global green bond market.

South Africa has issued a R3 billion ($196 million) green bond to refinance its energy sector and AfDB proposed an African Financial Stability Mechanism to prevent financial shocks in Africa, the only continent without a Regional Financing Arrangement , from having spillover effects.

Address trade

Thirdly, provide the resources that Africa needs to enable its economies to adapt to global warming. Climate change costs the continent $7-15 billion annually and threatens food security and the use of hydropower. But Sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for under four per cent of global GHG emissions, receives just five per cent of climate finance outside the OECD.

However, AfDB devotes 63 per cent of its climate finance to adaptation — the highest among multilateral financial institutions — and has committed to double it to $25 billion by 2025. AfDB and the Global Center on Adaptation have also created the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) to scale up bankable adaptation investments in the region. The mobilization of $25 billion via the AAAP will be a first step to a green recovery for Africa.

Lastly, any climate change solution must address trade, the lifeblood of the global economy. The key to ending our current economic malaise is to ensure continued openness and predictability, including by committing to global trade rules that are aligned with the Paris agreement’s goals.

Regional blocs, like the new African Continental Free Trade Area, can provide an impetus for hardwiring our commitment to low-carbon development. We must recognise Africa’s specific needs, acknowledge its vulnerability to climate change and identify the regions and communities where it has caused the most harm.

Next year, COP27 will take place in Africa. But developed countries must fulfill their longstanding climate promises to the region before then — starting in Glasgow.