The COP26 that Africa needs

Boris Johnson and Felix Tshisekedi

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) signs a book with Democratic Republic of Congo's President and African Union Chair Felix Tshisekedi on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow on November 2, 2021.

By  AKINWUMI ADESINA Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Vera Songwe  &  Ibrahim Assane Mayaki

What you need to know:

  • As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) continues in Glasgow, Africa needs decisive collective action rather than more encouraging words.
  • Developed economies must keep their 2015 Paris climate agreement promise to deliver $100 billion yearly to help cover developing countries’ adaptation and transition costs.
  • There must now be an urgent and determined effort to channel this private finance into growing climate-friendly sectors in developing countries.

Almost two years into Covid-19, the unequal nature of the global response to the pandemic is glaringly obvious. Whereas very few African countries have spent even one per cent of their GDP to combat this virtually unprecedented health emergency, Western economies have mustered over $10 trillion, or 30 per cent of their combined GDP, to tackle it.

