The CJ is final line of defence for the people

Constitution making does not end with its promulgation; it continues with its interpretation. The High Court judgment on the unconstitutionality of the Amendment Bill, 2020 continues to elicit public debate.

The new Chief Justice Martha Koome has her in-tray full at a time when her appointment coincides with sustained efforts to amend the Constitution, whose full implementation is yet to be realised.

Kenyans are hopeful the new CJ will provide good leadership and surmount challenges that seem to threaten the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law. It is proper to assess how fragile and exposed the judiciary has become in the absence of a recognisable opposition. Members of the executive arm constantly attack the judiciary on account of decisions that seem to throw the government off balance. The CJ is aware the judiciary is the only and final line of defence for Kenyans.

Constitutional violations or potential violations of legal provisions should be clarified by judicial officers if we are keen to grow Kenya as an emerging democracy. Any slight mistake can roll back the major gains envisioned under the Constitution. We still have a huge gap between the constitutional promises and the practice in relation to what we have so far achieved.

The Constitution of any country is as good as its implementation. The executive intensified attacks on the independence of the judiciary in the second term of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration that is highly characterised by a blurred line between the opposition and those in government.

Misuse of public funds

Did corruption slow down or stop when the opposition joined government? In the first term of the Jubilee administration, the opposition was quick to point out misuse of public funds like in the case of Eurobond money but in the sad twist of events.

The same opposition, however, opposed preliminary findings that indicated that Kemsa had misused public money to procure PPEs. One of the significant roles of the opposition is to remind the government of any excess exercise of power and violation of the Constitution. This is no longer the case.

Convergence of political interests does not always sit well with interests of mwanachi. Courts take months and at times years to communicate their findings, unlike members of the Executive and Parliament, who can issue statements daily through the press.

The nature of judicial work constrains it from constantly engaging the public, except in the case where a decision has been made by the workings of the Executive and Parliament. We all know how former CJ David Maraga came under attack when he called the press to express his dissatisfaction with the executive’s failure to appoint the 41 judges.

The danger of handing the political elite freedom to change the Constitution as they wish could set in motion a bad precedent of mutilating the document. Amendments can either be lawful or unlawful and the right forum to interrogate is the court. The independence of the judiciary is vital for the survival of other independent offices and commissions.