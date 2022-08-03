The church is silent in face of evil

Jesus was involved in the social, political, economic, and spiritual affairs of the world. This indicates the position of the church in ensuring good governance and leadership in a country crippled by corruption.

We acknowledge the church’s effort in preaching about peace and unity during elections and their strong stand on respecting the pulpit. This has enabled the church not to be reduced to a mere political tool for abuse and ridicule of opponents and to a space of mutual respect and political tolerance. The church's stand on not being a vote hunting ground has brought comfort and relief to many recognizing the congregants have different political stands. But again, is the church playing the game of cards while allowing unnordained politicians to dress in the priesthood and pastoral regalia during their talks to the congregation?

According to the 2019 census results, 85 per cent of Kenyans identify as Christians. Protestants being the majority at 15.8 million, Catholics and Evangelicals following at 9.7 million and 9.6 million respectively. This shows great numbers that most politicians are attracted to. Although with this great power, what direction will the church take Kenya?

It’s been a norm, where churches wait for political crises to make statements, wars to work on reconciliation and natural disasters to offer humanitarian aid. The church in Kenya has been a “rear-action” , rarely visible on front lines and often delayed arriving at the scene just to make a stand later .

For a politically broken nation, where common citizens with limited access to education, information, health, employment and transportation are often the one’s burdened by poor leadership, the church’s less concern on these issues especially during political seasons is deafening.

The church’s refusal to push for good governance suggests their complicity to the structures of injustice. One thing is clear though; the church houses a majority of our population who are always seeking God’s grace and favour.



