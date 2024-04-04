The big strides against TB are thanks to prevention

Tuberculosis (TB) is a major global health concern with 10.6 million people falling ill with the disease and 1.3 million dying from it by 2022, World Health Organization (WHO) data show.

According to the “2022 Global TB Report”, after a sharp decline in reported cases in 2020, the world is again experiencing an overall increase in new TB case notifications. Kenya is considered a high TB incidence country with 133,000 people falling ill and some 57,000 cases going undiagnosed or unreported in 2021, according to WHO data.

TB is a bacterial infection affecting primarily the lungs. It predominantly spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, laughs or even talks. A patient may exhibit symptoms such as coughing, weight loss, night sweats, fatigue and fever. In children, it can also present with poor weight gain. But in latent TB, bacteria can live in the body for a long time without causing symptoms.

Diagnosing TB in young children is often more difficult and takes longer since many of them don’t know how to cough up sputum for testin.

Early diagnosis and treatment are a vital defence against the complications associated with the disease. Caregivers who suspect their children may have TB should take them to the nearest health centre for testing.

Children’s immune systems are weaker than adults’, making them more susceptible to TB. In Kenya, children account for 9-10 per cent of all reported cases. Infants and young children are especially vulnerable to TB, which can lead to severe or even fatal cases.

Notably, TB treatment in children is more complicated due to restrictions on the medications that can be used. While they can be prescribed anti-TB medications for 4-9 months, some medications are not recommended for children under 12, even though this is the most vulnerable age group.

Despite the challenges, advancements in treatments are making it easier to treat TB in children. Shorter treatment regimens are available but may not be used for younger children. And where syrups may not be available, tablets that can be dispersed in water can be administered.

The legendary Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine has long been effective in lowering the TB burden among Kenyan children. The country boasts impressive BCG coverage with 93 per cent of children receiving it within a few days of birth. The vaccine prepares the immune system to detect and combat TB infection, significantly reducing the risk of severe forms of the disease.

Impressively, Kenya has promoted equitable access to vaccination services, reaching even previously inaccessible remote areas, with immense benefits. Healthy children can attend school on a regular basis, contributing to the economy in the long run while building fulfilling futures.

Furthermore, lowering the TB burden on the healthcare system frees up resources to address other pressing health needs.

Kenya is undeniably making significant progress in protecting its population from disease. According to World Bank data, the incidence of TB per 100,000 people has steadily declined, from 646 in 2006 to 237 in 2022.

However, Ministry of Health reports from 2023 show that 40 per cent of Kenyans with TB go undiagnosed and spread the disease unknowingly, resulting in an increase in infections.

In addition, 22,000 children become ill with TB every year.

But while these accomplishments are an admirable model for other countries fighting childhood TB, we should not rest on our laurels. Early detection, effective treatment and improved living conditions are still critical components of TB control.

The country’s success in vaccination and other TB control measures suggest that the world can eliminate TB by 2050.

By leveraging the power of vaccination and other prevention measures, we can create a generation that is less susceptible to TB, paving the way for a future free of this devastating disease.



