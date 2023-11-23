The best social responsibility

The Chinese proverb goes: “It takes 10 years to grow trees but 100 years to cultivate people.” Investment and support for education are thus crucial pillars for fulfilling social responsibility and fostering prosperity in communitties.

First and foremost, education stands as a cornerstone for nurturing and developing a country’s talents. By providing high-quality education, enterprises can play a pivotal role in instilling diverse skills and knowledge, laying a robust foundation for the nation’s economic and social advancement.

Collaborative efforts with educational institutions can include offering opportunities for technical and skills training, generating employment and enhancing vocational education.

Education can alleviate poverty by improving living standards. Individuals equipped with quality education and vocational training tend to exhibit creativity, innovation and adaptability—essential for economic growth.

Education fosters an entrepreneurial spirit, propelling development of emerging industries and facilitating diversified economic progress. It also elicits confidence and hope. Corporate support can promote equal educational opportunities, enhancing infrastructure and school conditions.

The Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association, boasting 105 member companies, exemplifies these principles through initiatives supporting local education.

Notable efforts include vocational education programmes that have indirectly cultivated over 50,000 technical and skilled talents.

Projects like Smart School Links and “Future Seeds” have promoted employment and entrepreneurship in ICT. Support for Mcedo School, Mathare, has been impactful. This year, three students received Chinese government scholarships.

Foreign enterprises in Kenya can embed themselves in the communities, actively fulfill corporate social responsibility and contribute to the development of the education sector. That will bring prosperity and a more positive societal atmosphere.



