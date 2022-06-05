The art industry has huge role in peaceful election

Every time we turn on the television and see our favourite artiste doing their thing, we never feel like switching the channel. We can all agree we adore our Kenyan artistes, actors and comedians and, therefore, there is a high chance we will listen to what they are saying.

Artistes in the entertainment industry have a big role to play in the August 9 general election. They should not only be paid to entertain the crowd at campaign rallies but they also have an obligation as patriots to advocate peaceful elections.

Their big following on social media makes their accounts a good platform to propagate the importance of having a peaceful election in our country. Hate speech or propagation for violence on the artiste’s account may trigger a violent election since people look up to them and others take them to be their mentors. The entertainment industry should not, therefore, be used to divide the people but to create cohesion among all Kenyans.

Peace love and unity

Before the 2013 General Election, many remember listening or even singing along to Mungu Baba, a hit song by Rufftone and the GSU band. The song preached peace, love and unity. It is still in our mouths; we can sing it and the message was got clearly was that we needed a peaceful election. The first election after the 2007/2008 post-election violence was, hence, conducted peacefully and the country was calm in many parts.

This is a lesson for Kenyans. We need to always be reminded how bad the 2007/2008 post-election violence was because it seems to be slipping away from our minds. Artistes have a role to remind their fellow Kenyans that we need a peaceful general election on August 9 and that elections come and go but neighbours are there to stay.

Avoid tribal jokes

Comedians should preach peace before and after their show. But they must avoid making tribal jokes because they never know whom they hurt, even if it’s not their intention.

Actors and actresses, as well as thespians, should come up with short films and skits that promote peace and present that violence before, during and after elections is unnecessary. In 2013, several films about peaceful election were produced. Ni Sisi (It is Us) was one of them. This film hoped to promote a change in mindset and prevent a repeat of the ethnic violence that occurred after the disputed 2007 election. Indeed, its aims were achieved and there was no violence in many parts of Kenya during that election.

Members of the entertainment industry may only be working to get paid but they should remember that they have an obligation of creating content that will promote peace among Kenyans during the electioneering period. They shouldn’t wait to be in a position of power to impact change; even now, they have the power to lead Kenyans towards a peaceful election. Let them do it.