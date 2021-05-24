The Africa we strive for is possible in unity, solidarity

Kalonzo Musyoka

 Former Vice president Kalonzo Musyoka holds discussions with President Abdullah Gul of the Turkish Republic at Ciragan Palace, in Istanbul Turkey in 2009. He was representing Kenya in a three day Turkey- Africa Cooperation Summit.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Republic of Turkey

I would like congratulate all our African friends on this Africa Day. We remember with appreciation African countries coming together under the roof of the African Union (AU) on May 25, 1963, predicating on independence and freedom, and displaying a common consciousness based on solidarity and unity. The success story reached in the following decades in this spirit and understanding gives us hope for the bright future of the continent.

