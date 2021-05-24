The Africa we strive for is possible in unity, solidarity

I would like congratulate all our African friends on this Africa Day. We remember with appreciation African countries coming together under the roof of the African Union (AU) on May 25, 1963, predicating on independence and freedom, and displaying a common consciousness based on solidarity and unity. The success story reached in the following decades in this spirit and understanding gives us hope for the bright future of the continent.

Without a colonial past and having attained its full independence with its struggle against the occupation forces during the War of Independence, Turkey is one of the countries that best grasps the meaning of this day. We are happy to share this common joy, conscious of the importance of remembering the struggle for independence, freedom, equality and justice.

Our approach to African countries is built on a holistic, inclusive, equal partnership on the basis of mutual respect and win-win strategy. We share the spirit of 1963 and the vision of Africa, and attach great importance to Agenda 2063 and UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

In our concerted journey, which gained momentum with our observer membership status to the AU in 2005, we have covered plenty of ground with the first Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit that we hosted in Istanbul, and by being declared a strategic partner of the union in 2008. After the second Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit held in Malabo in 2014, our ties with Africa have become stronger. We hope to host the Third Summit in September.

Constructive effect

We continue to contribute to peace and stability and economic and social development in Africa through our public institutions, non-governmental organizations and the private sector. Our Africa Initiative and Africa Partnership policies, considered among the most successful initiatives of our foreign policy, constitute an added value to our relations with the Continent. We can see this constructive effect in many areas such as trade, investment, culture, security, military cooperation and development.

While the number of our diplomatic missions in the continent was only 12 in 2002, we increased this to 43 with our embassy that opened in Togo last month. African states also increased the number of their embassies in Ankara, from 10 in 2008 to 37.

We continue to develop our commercial and economic relations with a win-win approach. Despite the pandemic, we managed to keep our trade volume close to the previous year’s data. The total value of our direct investments in Africa has exceeded US$6 billion. Turkish contractors contribute to Africa’s development by undertaking more than 1,150 projects. We appreciate the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, which is considered the most important project of Agenda 2063.

We are ready to share our experiences with our African friends and provide support in this regard.

Development and humanitarian aid of Turkey continues to contribute to the creation of favourable conditions for the establishment of a prosperous Africa. The official development aid provided by our public institutions to Africa between 2005 and 2019 has reached almost US$3.5 billion. In line with the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, our total development aid for 46 Least Developed countries, 33 of which are in Africa, was US$8.7 billion between 2009-2019.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency’s bilateral official development assistance for the continent exceeded US$500 million. The theme of ‘Silencing the Guns: Creating conducive conditions for Africa’s development and intensifying the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic’ set for Africa Day celebrations this year is in harmony with Turkey’s humanitarian and entrepreneurial foreign policy agenda.

We will continue to be in unity and solidarity with African countries and the AU with the strength and inspiration we derive from our centuries-old historical, cultural and human relations with Africa. I avail myself of this opportunity to congratulate Africa Day with heartfelt feelings.