That Raila can’t sell in Mt Kenya region is a tragic lie

Narratives can be stubborn. Over ten years of being told, it is easy for people to think a lie is the truth.

For the last two or three general elections, (2007, 2013 and 2017), ODM leader Raila Odinga has been cast as an enemy of Mt Kenya region, while Deputy President William Ruto has been portrayed as the candidate likely to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. This narrative was coined by political strategists to keep Mr Odinga’s hands off the millions of votes.

However, opinions are free and facts are sacred. Former President Mwai Kibaki was also undoubtedly unsellable in Nyanza in 2002 polls. It took Raila’s efforts to expel the lie with the magical announcement of, “Kibaki Tosha!”

Similarly, Mt Kenya region strived in vain to grab power from former President Daniel Arap Moi from the early 1980s until Mr Odinga’s sacrifice happened in 2002. By endorsing Kibaki, Mr Odinga laid the foundations for another Kikuyu, President Uhuru Kenyatta, to ascend to power.

Equally, it will take the leadership of those who believe in the unity of purpose as Mr Odinga did in 2002 and 2018, to banish the Raila hard-sell propaganda in Mt Kenya region.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi revealed that since Mr Odinga had always been their main challenger, part of their scheme during the 2007, 2013 and 2017 elections was to paint the opposition chief “black”.

As the clock ticks towards 2022, the truth about the push by the ODM leader for democracy must be told in the same potency as the lies were spewed. The young people who are the majority voters deserve to know the truth about the real Raila!

Nevertheless, Raila seems to be ready to climb to the summit of the mountain.

The ODM party leader declared that nobody will stop him from visiting Mt Kenya region.

There is no fault against the region that can be directly linked to him, except political competitiveness.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria are among key DP Ruto allies in Mt Kenya region who have been peddling the ‘unsellable’ propaganda in the region.

However, Ndaragwa MP Jeremia Kioni disagrees with them and says that it is the DP who is difficult to sell. During 2021 Madaraka Day, President Kenyatta promised to continue working with Mr Odinga.

That was significant. The region might vote itself out of government. If not well guided, it might revisit the torturous Daniel Moi era when Kanu was in government but residents were in opposition with the system relying on the late Joseph Kamotho as Kikuyu’s kingpin of convenience. Mr Odinga’s recent engagements with regional leaders shows that he is sensitive and trustworthy.

Just like former South African president Thabo Mbeki and Ghana’s former president Kwame Nkrumah, Mr Odinga belongs to the “it doesn't have to be me” school of thought, an attribute that has earned him admiration.