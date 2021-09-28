That Raila can’t sell in Mt Kenya region is a tragic lie

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing professionals, leaders and business community representative from Mt Kenya region at Safari Park Hotel on September 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Justus Ochieng | Nation Media Group

By  Milan Kiplagat

Narratives can be stubborn. Over ten years of being told, it is easy for people to think a lie is the truth.

