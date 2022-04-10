Test quality of indoor air

Testing your indoor air seems like a good idea. An air monitor can help you to know the quality of the air you breathe in your home: Indoor air can be up to 10 times more dangerous than outdoor air, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Most people spend 90 per cent of their time indoors and not monitoring the air quality can have negative short- and long-term effects on their health, productivity and even sleep quality.

But pollutants like mould and chemicals are difficult to test and results hard to interpret. You can improve your indoor air quality by addressing their causes and improving your home’s ventilation.

To scale back air pollutants inside your home, make sure your furnace and other fuel-burning appliances are well maintained to stop monoxide accumulation. The only indoor air pollutant you’ll get reliable test results for is radon, a radioactive gas which may cause carcinoma. But you can lower the radon level using a simple DIY test kit.

Carbon monoxide

Never smoke indoors. Cigarettes emit many chemicals—including carbon monoxide, toxic particles and formaldehyde. Reduce the use of candles.

Air quality appears better during the night; then, the dust swirling around because of traffic movement has settled and the temperature reduced.

Your room may appears clean and fresh but when a ray of sunlight pierces through the window, the sunbeam shows lot of dust particles floating. You may decide to swab the floors with water and a disinfectant. You may observe that the number of dust particles have reduced substantially. However, one reason for that is, the temperature has cooled down a bit because of cleaning with water. Secondly, the disinfectant has removed the dust particles.

The air is polluted by human activities like fumes from cars, generators and bush burning, most of which occur during the day. Also, Plants tend to photosynthesise at night; hence they soak up carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. That makes the air purer and safer for animals as well as humans.