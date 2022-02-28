Technology can turn the promise of a carbon neutral future into a reality for East Africa

With today’s digital technologies, we can accelerate progress to meeting global climate change commitments with tools at our disposal.

By  Carol Koech

Country President

Schneider Electric East Africa

Be it the change in our rain patterns, rising temperatures and the extreme weather across many parts of East Africa, the raging bush fires in Australia, or even the tropical storms in Asia, the past couple of years have been a wakeup call to the climate crisis we are facing.

