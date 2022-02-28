Technology can turn the promise of a carbon neutral future into a reality for East Africa

Be it the change in our rain patterns, rising temperatures and the extreme weather across many parts of East Africa, the raging bush fires in Australia, or even the tropical storms in Asia, the past couple of years have been a wakeup call to the climate crisis we are facing.

There have been prior warnings. In October 2018, the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a report stipulating a climate change red line: a global temperature change of only 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Without drastic measures to cut emissions, reduce energy use and remove the carbon we’ve already put into the atmosphere, it is unlikely that warming will remain below 1.5 degrees. And that will mean irreparable harm to our environment, to our economies and to our populations.

To play their part in what has become a global environmental campaign, companies are turning to carbon neutrality. The promise of a carbon neutral future, of ensuring no additional carbon is added to the atmosphere, is central to the concept of sustainability. Talk is finally turning into action.

The latest advancements in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is helping businesses harmonise the organisational need for profit and the environmental requirement for sustainability. One such avenue for positive impact is to tackle carbon dioxide emissions through a number of ways that range from carbon capture to digitising operational practices for greater efficiency.

Carbon neutrality

The social pressures driving carbon neutrality, however, have traditionally been at odds with the economic challenges of realising these initiatives. Carbon neutrality has been seen as a cost, rather than an opportunity to become more efficient.

In Africa however, we cannot continue to take no action anymore. Doing nothing will impact us much more than spending on net zero carbon actions. It is estimated that adapting to the impact of climate change will cost African economies an average of five per cent of their GDP. If warming continues, these costs will increase exponentially.

Investing in climate adaptation to mitigate the climate crisis is expected to cost the world between US$30-$50 billion each year over the next decade. But let’s put this into perspective; the pandemic has cost the international tourism industry US$4 trillion alone.

By acting now on climate change, we’re averting a crisis that will last for decades. All hands must come on deck to be able to deal with these costs. When you think about it, this really is a small price to pay compared to the higher costs of disaster relief and the irreversible damage that will arise out of this if nothing is done.

Lowering costs

Indeed, several leading organisations have discovered that being sustainable is not just good for the environment – it’s also good for business. For example Procter & Gamble, the world’s largest fast moving consumable goods company, has realised billions of dollars’ worth of value from going zero waste; in 2014 the company’s sustainability head announced that P&G’s zero waste program had brought $1.6 billion in value to P&G over a five-year period.

Sustainability is also a byword for resilience. For example, on-site renewables minimise reliance on the grid, lowering costs and improving energy efficiency. We’re increasingly seeing forward-looking manufacturers across the region ask us about what they can do to improve both productivity and efficiency through sustainability.

These are all promising signs, but we are in a race against time. Africa is the most vulnerable continent to climate change impacts under all climate scenarios above 1.5 degrees Celsius. Despite having contributed the least to global warming (Africa’s emissions are only four percent of global emissions), Africa faces exponential collateral damage, posing systemic risks to its economies, infrastructure investments, water and food systems, public health, agriculture, and livelihoods. Climate change is threatening to undo our development gains, with the result that millions will fall into extreme poverty.

Even more disheartening are the shrinking glaciers of Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya and the Rwenzori Mountains with Mount Kenya expected to be deglaciated within the next decade according to the UN report by the World Meteorological Organization. This will make Mount Kenya one of the first mountain ranges to lose all its glaciers due to human-induced climate change. This should be a great source of concern for all of us. Our mountains serve as water reserves for entire communities, and they’re an important source of tourism revenue for the country.

In response world governments, driven on by shifting global citizen opinion, are beginning to take action. A database compiled by the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment and the Sabin Center on Climate Change Law reveals a 20-fold increase in the number of global climate change laws between 1997 and 2017.

Carbon taxes

More CO2 regulations are likely to be implemented in the coming years, including carbon taxes. Businesses, in particular those in the energy sector, must adapt and begin work to comply with new rules. This is especially true of customer countries.

The building and construction industry contributes 30 percent of global energy consumption so integrating energy efficiency and carbon neutral technologies is essential. As a result, there is also huge scope for digitization to be leveraged to deliver greater energy efficiencies and operational improvements. This in turn can lower CO2 emissions while providing a compelling business case to future growth.

Through the use of Edge computing, cloud computing, and efficient power management technologies, buildings can significantly lower their carbon dioxide emissions. In some cases, buildings have already been upgraded to be net zero carbon.

The technology we need to make a carbon neutral future is both mature and viable enough to make real contributions to meet CO2 emission targets. The impact of global warming will reach every facet of society and the economy. By implementing digitisation and power management methods in conjunction with a shift towards renewable energy the impact of climate change can be mitigated.

Companies are now taking concrete steps towards carbon neutrality and technology will play an integral role in helping to meet the challenges ahead.

Is your company doing anything to fight these climate change effects? Every small step counts. An inclusive approach is critical to fighting this menace. And let’s act on sustainability before it’s too late.