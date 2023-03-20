Technology can end banditry

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki recently launched the second phase of the campaign against banditry in northern Kenya. This comes at a time when statistics reveal that at least 100 civilians and 16 police officers have been killed in the past six months, prompting the government to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for reinforcement.

Cattle rustling was once considered a cultural practice that was sanctioned and organised by elders and traditional leaders. However, the practice has morphed into a violent organised crime and a security issue.

Military-grade equipment

It is high time we roped in technology to aid the fight. South Africa’s farmers have latched onto military-grade equipment to catch thieves. Farmers are using drones fitted with both daylight and thermal-imaging cameras.

The cameras have facial recognition and vehicle registration-reading capabilities that make it easier to track culprits to their hideouts. The gadgets can silently track a specific person in a group from nearly 500 metres in the air.

Deploying technology will put bandits on the edge and give police officers the capability to deepen surveillance. Drones aid in reconnaissance as they can hover over a certain area for an extended period.

These surveillance drones would then relay crucial information on the movement and locations of the culprits. Some drones have built-in software customised to automatically detect and respond to targets.

Livestock identification

The use of microchips for livestock identification and tracking can also be introduced to help in tracking down stolen livestock.

The government should also improve the living conditions in northern Kenya by investing in education, health, security, food production and infrastructure development. This would help residents overcome socio-cultural and economic limitations.

Lastly, the Mifugo protocol can also play a huge role in curbing cattle rustling in Kenya and East Africa at large. Deploying technology, political will and regional commitment will wipe out banditry.