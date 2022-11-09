Technocity will hasten Kenya’s industrial plan

The African Silicon Savannah, as it is sensationally referred to, is one brilliant idea that could literally spur Africa’s technological advancement very soon if it gets to fruition and is replicated across the continent.

About 64 kilometres south of the capital Nairobi, in Machakos County, on the highway that leads to the Kenyan coastal resort and the port city of Mombasa, rests the magnificent Konza Technocity. Like the venerated Silicon Valley in California, the United States, Konza has taken root as a grand technological hub in the region.

Innovative solutions

Throughout history, human challenges have been met with innovative solutions. It’s undeniable that the universe, if not the Divine, brings forth solutions through human imagination. That’s where human resource beats all other inherent global deposits of value.

A quite encouraging fact is that no country seems to have been left behind by a lack of innovative minds; ideas are in abundance. Ensuring and securing the opportunity for the explorative human mind is what is lacking and is proving to be a setback to Man’s progress.

It’s a huge disservice to humanity when innovative ideas are suffocated by the leadership’s bureaucracy and disinterest in the people’s abilities and mental endowment.

Take a clinical look

Kenya’s idea of replicating the world’s technological giant in California at Konza should be applauded by all. And all other African countries must take a clinical look at this technopolis with a keen interest in ensuring its ripple effect permeates through borders across the continent.

All worldly positive powers that be should, therefore, give Konza every necessary support—if at all the interest is a better world for humanity.

Kenyans, too, should embrace this opportunity, explore their imaginative faculties and exhibit ideas that are solution-oriented.