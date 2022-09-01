Technical and professional education will grow region

Professionalism and development of technical skill-sets are rapidly changing and contributing to the need of better lives. This invites understanding of the ways in which performance should interact with the societies’ readiness to embrace economic, social and technical change.

The profound fundamental changes in technological, economic and social transformations can never do without professionals. Their knowledge, and ground experience, has over the years hastened the development and diffusion of innovations, resulting in the emergence of mass production, consumption and service delivery by government to citizens.

Considering the demands and dynamics dictating the pace of shifts and leaps globally, the journey of shaping the future of Kenyan and regional landscape calls for constant improvement of skill-sets. While venturing into a vision of technological possibilities, rather than simply projecting linear or exponential changes in performance, it is crucial to think not only of how technical improvements lead to the substitution of a new generation of tools but also of how new uses, and needs, might emerge.

Professionals review, assess progress and inspire competitiveness. Since everyday tasks rely on different tools, processes and professionalism, the region stands to gain from their competence, knowledge, conscientiousness, integrity, respect, emotional intelligence, appropriateness and confidence.

Generate and shape policies

Their contributions generate and shape policies and motivate good governance, besides fostering the deployment of technological development and distribution while also encouraging progressive changes.

Kenya cannot afford to lag behind. In a quest to churn reliable professionals with technical skills befitting in the transformation of the regional market, it has no choice but to continue raising the bar. Among the countries in the region it has squarely collaborated with to build capacities are Rwanda, Burundi, Cameroon, DR Congo and South Sudan.

The ICPAK and Kasneb recently signed a mutual recognition agreement (MRA) to allow mobility of professionals to work in the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa without re-sitting examinations. This follows the understanding of the rigorous exams they set and oversee. Similar recognition is under way with Japan, United States, Canada and China for CPAs from Kenya to practice there.

Global village

The world being a global village with cross-border movement of persons, it has experienced the impact of the Kenyan graduates in various international platforms and positions as they grow through the ranks. But much as Kenya is in the lead in training professionals, the regional workforce simply does not have enough workers and skilled candidates to fill an ever-increasing number of high-skill jobs.

Employers need an excellent, highly skilled workforce. That requires recruiting from non-traditional labour pools, training workers, collaborating with educational institutions to improve graduate employability and competing globally for top talent.

Let our professionals and technical experts invest and align training to the evolving global trends.



