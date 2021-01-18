Tech to drive media in ’21

Following Covid-19 disruptions last year, the media and creative industries are adopting digital technologies such as virtual meetings and online product offerings to adjust to the “new normal”.

In a recent Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism study, “Journalism, Media and Technology Trends 2021”, 76 per cent of media industry respondents said the pandemic accelerated their plans for digital transition, remote working and a faster switch to subscription and e-commerce.

With digital subscription now considered the most important revenue stream, ahead of advertising, consumers will see more requests to sign up and or pay to consume content on online platforms.

Media companies are also experimenting with non-core businesses and affiliate advertising by influencing consumers to buy third-party products. Publishers also believe artificial intelligence (AI) remains key to driving innovation in the media.

However, many worry that this technology will widen the gap between big and smaller players.

The arrival of 5G technology will inspire applications like virtual reality, augmented reality and high-definition mobile video reporting. Research firm Strategy Analytics expects 5G-enabled smartphones to reach 600 million this year.

Self-regulation

The relationship between politics, regulation and the media will also feature prominently with governments legislating online media activity and media organisations advocating self-regulation. Major social networks have banned US President Donald Trump over riots on Capitol Hill and Trump-allied un-moderated US social media platform Parler.

Facebook banned accounts linked to Uganda’s Ministry of Information ahead of the recent elections but President Yoweri Museveni retaliated by banning all social media platforms in the country.

Technology and tech providers will continue to be a major influencer in the way media publishers relate to businesses and consumers.

Mr Bundi is a screen media producer. tvbundi@gmail.com.