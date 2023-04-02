Tech is far from replacing us

An Artificial Intelligence-generated photo of the Pope has been circulating online, raising questions of ethics in relation to technological advancements. Since ChatGPT was launched in November 2022, it has become a disruptive force that threatens to render human capital obsolete.

Conferences have been organised in global academic circles to review higher education policies, as institutions of learning may be the first casualty of this machine learning-based transformative invention.

The GPT 5 model, which will be released after the intermediate GPT 4.5, is expected to forge the age of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which means it will have the same capacity for learning as human beings.

Major flaws

However, there are always major flaws in designing Large Language Models like Google’s LAmda and Microsoft’s Bing, as they are technically fed with billions of human data.

Human beings may never again stare at a blank slate or have trouble composing an email. With ChatGPT, you can set the tone and style of your writing and recreate your imagination without breaking a sweat.

AI is now viewed as a sentient being trapped in a computer and, with the availability of LLMs, affordable writing AI tools can reproduce what would have been thousands of hours of laborious scribbling in a few minutes and with zero grammatical errors.

While many speculate that this may spell doom for writers, this is unlikely, as the originality of real human writers will always attract higher demand than robot-generated inscriptions. ChatGPT may be able to mimick human patterns in areas such as conversation, but it lacks human consciousness.

For many years, scientists have tried to reconstruct human intelligence in computer systems and AI may be the outcome, but by and large ChatGPT has not yet crossed this margin because, as of now, it is only an automated sentence-completion conversational AI tool.