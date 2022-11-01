Team up to end hunger in Africa

Securing the resilience of Africa’s food systems has never been more urgent. Over the past few years, several countries have moved from food crises to food emergencies. Today, some can be described as humanitarian disasters.

Even countries that previously only experienced intermittent threats, or famine in seasons of drought, have gone beyond the emergency mark.

In Kenya, for example, official sources indicate that 4.5 million people from 24 drought-ravaged counties are at risk of starvation. That is to say 10 per cent of the population could die from hunger if there is no urgent intervention.

This dire situation replicates itself across Sub-Sahara Africa. The challenges cut across from poor soils and low-quality seeds leading to low yields to high post-harvest losses, inadequate processing and storage and limited access to markets and finance.

The Centre for African Leaders in Agriculture (CALA), an AGRA-led initiative, recently convened sector experts and leaders to discuss the leadership challenges in the African food and nutrition sector. The forum, which took place on the sidelines of the AGRF 2022 Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, focused on how leaders can harness their collaborative energies to revitalise African food systems.

Sustainable farming

The findings called for bold, adaptive, focused and moral leadership. The inevitable conclusion is that practical and collaborative implementation of food systems approaches is not an option. It is essential. The meeting revealed that, at every point of the value chain, intervention by leadership is of utmost importance.

Certainly, the injurious effects of climate change cannot be left to individual producers. Even whole regions and nations cannot cope on their own. Sustainable farming is under siege by this existential threat and collaboration is the key word.

Climate change is disproportionally undermining our ability to produce food sustainably. Long droughts are generating new arid and semi-arid zones. Soils are drying up and becoming acidic and unproductive. In converse, floods have wreaked havoc in places like Nigeria and Mozambique.

The dilemma of climate change calls for committed joint leadership to champion systemic solutions—including championing conservation agriculture and regreening of landscapes, investing in watershed management technologies, use of drought-resistant and nutrient-dense seeds and creatively tapping into carbon markets.

Transformational engagement

As the AGRA board chair and former PM of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Dessalegn, told the Kigali meeting, the requisite leadership is not just political, critical as that is. It is about different types of leadership that will support majority of Africans engaged in small-scale agriculture to sustainably use their land for higher and more nutritious yields. A visionary and dedicated leadership that appreciates the need for transformational engagement by smallholder farmers is necessary.

While anchored in securing smallholder farmers’ interests, sector leadership must also act in concert regionally to unlock regional trade constraints and poor market linkages and networks. Governments ought to coordinate better across ministries and de-risk investments in agri-SMEs that are the backbone of trade, and with that we can overcome the annual $65 billion (Sh7.8 trillion) gap in SME financing in the sector.

In particular, investing in woman-led SMEs has immense potential to close the gender productivity gap and optimise their contribution to food trade.

Meanwhile, agriculture needs new profiling in Africa. It has been characterised as an unprofitable pursuit, on a continent whose youth are engrossed in things urban and things white-collar. Few young people look forward to going into farming. At the very best, they think of white-collar opportunities in value addition and in capitalising on digital agriculture.

The need to rebrand and position agriculture and food production as a strategic and lucrative business investment speaks for itself. Leaders hold the vanguard in rewriting the narrative and actualising the promises of improving African food systems. Perhaps, a good place to start is to include young people’s aspirations and perspectives into sector investment cycles.

Food systems

Towards this end, collaborative efforts are of the essence. Such efforts will, among others, advance a holistic approach to advancing our food systems, link agriculture to commerce and industry and use technology for shorter, more sustainable value chains.

Leaders working together will signal to the public, and especially the white-collar-inclined public, the irony and futility of culinary anxiety at the table, without corresponding sustainable production and marketing of food, and the gainful opportunities that are lost therein.

When we neglect the field where we should be producing, the impact will be felt at the table where we are supposed to eat, as well as in our pockets. There is room for us all to do something to obviate this.

To quote Prof Lindiwe Sibanda, chairperson and director of the African Research Universities Alliance, “If we fail on food, we have failed on everything else. If we fail on food, we will never be anything in Africa. What we are doing in the business of food will determine our prosperity.”