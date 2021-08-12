Teachers should factor in left-handed Grade Ones

By  Jason Nyantino

  • Are our teachers equipped to handle left-handed pupils?
  • Does left-handedness affect how learners acquire skills and knowledge, especially in the CBC era?

Today is the 30th International Left-Handers Day. First observed in 1976, it celebrating the uniqueness and differences of left-handers and promotes awareness of the inconveniences they face in a predominantly right-handed world. Seven to 10 per cent of the world’s population is left-handed and many have to adapt to use right-handed tools and objects.

