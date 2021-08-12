Teachers should factor in left-handed Grade Ones

Today is the 30th International Left-Handers Day. First observed in 1976, it celebrating the uniqueness and differences of left-handers and promotes awareness of the inconveniences they face in a predominantly right-handed world. Seven to 10 per cent of the world’s population is left-handed and many have to adapt to use right-handed tools and objects.

Recently, more than a million Kenyan children joined Grade One as the country introduces the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which not only emphasises developing skills and knowledge but also how to apply them to real-life situations. CBC is modelled to give learners a practical experience and relevant technical skills in a specific field.

But its implementation has evoked questions: Are our teachers equipped to handle left-handed pupils? Does left-handedness affect how learners acquire skills and knowledge, especially in the CBC era? Is there a correlation between left-handedness and a person’s intelligence quotient (IQ)?

In many cultures globally, there is still very strong stigma against left-handedness. In some, the use of the left hand is deemed very disrespectful and insulting to the other person and stories are told of parents forcing their left-handed children to become right-handed. That has led to some left-handed people being able to use both hands.

In many Muslim countries, Africa , India and China, the left hand is termed the ‘dirty hand’ and it’s considered offensive to offer it to anyone, even to help them. This discrimination against lefties goes back thousands of years in many cultures.

Most talented and influential people

Left-handedness has caught humanity’s attention for centuries. Experts say when a child is forced to change from being left-handed to right-handed, their mental and physical development is affected. Our teachers and educational experts need to factor in this group in their CBC strategy.

But some of the most talented and influential people share this one trait that has given them incredible abilities in other ways. In the past few decades, the US presidency has veered more to the left — not in policy but handedness — with five of the past seven presidents being left-handed: John F. Kennedy, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Here at home, our own President Uhuru Kenyatta is left-handed.

Other amazing high achieving left-handers include Aristotle, Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo, John Pele, Sir Bobby Charlton and Oprah Winfrey. Others include Isaac Newton, Julius Caesar, Queen Victoria, Prince William, Bill Gates, Steve Forbes, Henry Ford, David Rockefeller and David Cameron.

Lefties thus make exceptional leaders, inventors, artists, musicians and communicators. They have achieved greatness in many walks of life but particularly in creative, sporting and artistic fields, where their natural talent for lateral thinking and ingenuity have made a huge contribution to humanity.

Let our teachers unleash the power and genius in left-handed children by knocking down the mental boundaries that cast left-handedness negatively.