Teachers shine in elections

Sometimes back, I invited teachers to play key roles in shaping the political agenda in these elections. Great things are ensuing in the political landscape.

In the recently unveiled Azimio Manifesto, the Inawezekana Agenda promises a better future for teachers, parents and students should Raila Odinga become President. Through the Waste Not a Single Child, the leaders hope to offer free education up to university.

That means the Education ministry would bear the burden of catapulting Kenya to the leagues of nations like Argentina, Brazil and the European Union. Closer home, Kenya would follow in the footsteps of Mauritius in offering free education.

The coalition has promised to absorb 300,000 trained teachers to improve the quality of education. Although the promise to implement it in 100 days seems unrealistic, that is an indication that teachers’ matters are shaping the political agenda.

Better future of our nation

So, as the coalition works on the modalities of making this a reality and as Kenya Kwanza burns the midnight oil on their manifesto launch, I hope that the four presidential aspirants will factor in the education of children for a better future of our nation. Part of their priority list should be to ensure no trained teacher remains jobless for more than two years. The candidates should also shun the punitive delocalisation strategy that has shattered families.

The candidates should also, as a matter of concern, ponder the stalled salary increments and unfair recruitment policy enforced by Teachers Commission. Teacher Professional Development Training, crucial in equipping tutors with professional skills, should be considered as a basis for career progression in a dynamic and challenging environment.

Free education should, however, be accompanied by free transport for the students if possible.



