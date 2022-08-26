Teachers mould patriotic citizens, are critical pillars of the nation

The biblical assertion that teachers will be the first to face the Judge on judgment day is an affirmation of the centrality of the teaching profession.

Indeed, a teacher is not a mechanised and detached instructor and disseminator of information, a nitpicker and an unbending adherent of routine.

On the contrary, a teacher is a humane and humble academic adviser, parent, mentor, counsellor, spiritual leader, an advocate of the disadvantaged, motivational speaker and guardian angel.

A teacher should embody values. The progression of a learner through the Kenyan school system hinges on the effectiveness and efficiency of a teacher.

Teaching extends beyond the programmed impartation of knowledge and skills as spelt out in the syllabus.

It is founded on the social development of the learner. Indeed, the social aspect is key to the realisation of the full economic benefits that education bestows upon the educated.

Consequently, teachers have also often taken up the key role of developing the etiquette that makes learners decorous, pleasant and sociable.

The effectiveness of a teacher in shaping society rests on their ability to play a number of roles.

First, teachers are parents to their learners. Learners come from diverse backgrounds, and those who come from broken families, as well as those who have absentee parents, will always find mother and father figures in their teachers.

Just as parents are expected to love their children unconditionally, teachers embrace their learners irrespective of the latter’s economic, social or religious backgrounds. In fact, the desire of any teacher is to see the learner not only excel in studies but become a resourceful member of society.

A big heart

Secondly, a teacher is a mentor. Mentorship entails much more than issuing directives from the pedestal of knowledge and experience.

It also covers role-modelling, the virtue of being understanding and having a big heart to accommodate the learner.

Teachers inspire learners to become the best people they can be.

Thirdly, it is the responsibility of teachers to nurture patriotic and loyal citizens.

They should seek to inculcate tolerance, respect and national pride among the learners.

Schools are resourceful grounds where children are trained to appreciate the value of diversity and defeat the narrow stereotypical beliefs about various communities that make up this country.

Fourthly, schools are ideal leadership training grounds. In fact, most of our national leaders had the opportunity to practice leadership as students.

Teachers play a critical role in instilling leadership qualities in their learners.

Teachers guide learners to be ethical, reasonable, and fair, to accommodate divergent opinions and to resolve conflicts amicably.

Lastly, teachers are caregivers. They identify learners with special needs and link them up with people or institutions that can help.

Parents rely on teachers to monitor their children’s behaviour, with those whose children have mental health issues benefitting from referrals recommended by teachers.

Indeed, the teacher-parent bond should be strengthened for posterity.