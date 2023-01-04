Teacher promotion debacle a powder keg for labour sector

On December 22, last year, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) advertised 14,738 slots for the promotion of teachers but cancelled the advert on the 23rd. That followed protestations by Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) leaders, including Secretary General Akello Misori, National Chairman Omboko Milemba and executive secretaries.

Less than 25 per cent of the slots were for post-primary and special needs education (SNE) teachers and the rest, though inadequate, were primary teachers. Specific concerns included a lack of slots for post-primary teachers—Grades C3 to C4, C5 to D1 and D3 to D4—and inadequate vacancies for Grades D2-D3 and Diploma Secondary Teachers (C2-C3).

The teachers have suffered challenges like stagnation for even 15 years, as some are ageing and yearn for improved pensions; others have acted as principals for a long time; and diploma secondary teachers who acquired degrees not upgraded to graduate teacher level as done to primary P1 teachers.

But at a meeting with Parliament’s Committee on Education, TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia stated that no teacher had stagnated for 10 years. There is also a perceived notion that all teachers were promoted at the onset of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA)—which, however, only changed job groups with overlapping compensation rungs to corresponding grades within the same compensation range but no promotions. The skewed CBA ended before some teachers received full compensation due to many salary points while others lagged behind their cohorts.

The Central Bank of Kenya said in October the annual average inflation rate steadily increased from 4.53 to 7.48 between 2018 and 2022. Then, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) deductions increased, Public Service Superannuation Scheme (PSSS) deductions were introduced with an annual increasing sequence and teachers’ families grew and demanded higher disposable income. Subsequently, when perpetual stagnation, unreasonable acting period and promotions served like adult vaccines are added to the mix, the result is disillusionment and looming disengagement of teachers.

TSC should increase promotions slots for post-primary teachers in Grades C2-C3, C3-C4, C5-D1, D1-D2 and D3-D4 to reduce stagnation to, at most, four years; upgrade diploma secondary teachers with a Bachelor of Education degree to C3; and confirm teachers in acting capacity to that grade. Such promotions have mutually inclusive benefits and shall catalyse the motivation of teachers to handle the challenging Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) with the high level of engagement and positive attitude.

Additional funds for increased promotion slots may be obtained through a supplementary budget or saved compensations from teachers who exit service by natural attrition within the financial year.