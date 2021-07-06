Teacher interns deserve job

Last week, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) declared close to 10,000 vacancies in public primary and secondary schools. For secondary school teachers, TSC deploys a selection score guide.

The guide has four major scoring areas, on which allocation of marks to candidates is based: Academic and professional qualifications; length of stay since qualifying (normally from the year of graduation); length of stay since exiting the service (for those previously employed by TSC); and, more recently, evidence of internship service with TSC.

Unlike in previous years, the guide has two far-reaching amendments. One, candidates with a Diploma in Education qualification have been allocated equal marks as their degree counterparts. Diploma teachers (as they are commonly referred to) have always argued that the minimum qualification for teaching in Kenyan secondary schools is a Diploma in Education and that a degree is just an added advantage. The ground has been levelled.

Secondly, teachers who have served as interns have been awarded 30 marks, from the previous 10. As reported in the Daily Nation of July 5, that has sparked protests among unemployed teachers and those working in private schools. They claim that the scoring guide is skewed and biased against them while favouring interns serving under TSC.

Out of place

I find the disillusionment out of place. Internship, like volunteerism, is an act of selflessness. The stipend interns get from TSC is lower than, or almost equal to, what many teachers employed by boards of management (BoM) or private schools earn. They hoped that TSC would consider their selflessness when permanent and pensionable vacancies arose.

It is insincere for someone mark-timing in a private school or in a BoM job waiting for TSC recruitment to allege bias. Some shunned internship since the pay was lower than what they were earning.

Lastly, interviewing the interns again is subjecting them to double jeopardy. TSC should just absorb them on permanent and pensionable terms since the vacancies exist in the schools they were posted.



