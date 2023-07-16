Teach the youth about sexuality for safe nation

Are our youth safe in their sexuality? Gone are the days when sexuality was whispered behind closed doors and aunties talked in tea parties while the children were distracted by going to buy candy.

With modernisation and increased access to the internet, the youth are no longer in the dark. Wouldn’t we rather ensure they are safe?

While most of the women who had their children at an early age, mostly in high school, were aware about how a child comes about, they did not comprehend the consequences of irresponsible sexual activity. Some are from low-income families; so they are harassed by young men with their ‘no’ becoming invalid. The stigma that comes with reporting such a matter, coupled with it being “your fault", makes them cower from speaking out.

It takes months before they realise they are pregnant, taking the option of abortion from the table. That leaves them with raising a baby and more stigma for having them. Besides, young men undergo sodomy with no way of expressing themselves, leaving behind broken men with suicidal thoughts.

Sexuality education

Comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) is key to providing information that helps the youth to navigate areas that affect their health and well-being. It educates them about their sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) that ensure a wholesome life.

Some parents wonder what this is and are convinced that it teaches about sex rather than sexuality. However, evidence shows that well-designed and delivered sexuality education programmes encourage positive decision-making around sexual health. In addition, young people who are educated on the subject are more likely to initiate safer sexual activity later.

Every young person will have a life-changing decision to make one day about their sexual and reproductive health (SRH). Knowledge is power; our young adults need information on what they are going through or what is coming. It is better for them to make informed choices about their bodies and in a meaningful way. CSE is based on established curriculum and is age-appropriate.

Vulnerable to abuse

Armed with information and a voice, a young girl’s ‘no’ will stand. Since she knows her rights, she will have the courage and not be coerced to ‘misbehave’. And a young man will have the courage to speak.

Providing children and young people with adequate knowledge about their rights, what is acceptable behaviour or not, will make them less vulnerable to abuse. If we embrace the idea of sexuality information being disseminated to our children and youth we can sleep soundly at night, knowing that we have given them the one thing that will help them to navigate an important part of their lives.