Teach, then engage parents

A CBC class.

A CBC class. Research has repeatedly proven that parental participation in the education of their children plays a major role in their development.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Margaret Njeru

Researcher in language and education

Research has repeatedly proven that parental participation in the education of their children plays a major role in their development.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.