Teach, then engage parents

Research has repeatedly proven that parental participation in the education of their children plays a major role in their development.

The beneficial outcomes of parental engagement include better student achievement in their academic engagements, as well as better socioemotional development. In general, the child whose parents are closely engaged with his learning process is more likely to turn out a more responsible citizen of the world.

Parental engagement may be facilitated or hindered by a myriad factors. Parents with higher literacy levels, for instance, can much more easily get involved when it comes to their child’s academic work, like providing assistance with homework. Likewise, those less tied up by their own work-related engagements are likely to have more time to attend to their children’s learning process.

The new Competency-Based-Curriculum (CBC), maybe more than any other, calls for much parental participation, to the chagrin of many. The concerns expressed by many is likely the result of lack of proper communication and engagement of the parents by the authorities implementing the new learning methodologies. It could also be the lack of knowledge regarding the impact of parental participation in their children’s learning. Parents tend to believe that learning and teaching is solely the teacher’s domain, which is far from the truth.

Major stakeholder

Parents are a major stakeholder in education and there is a need for them to embrace and support the new ways of learning. The concerned authorities must, therefore, devise strategies of winning over parents into embracing parental participation and engagement in their children’s learning.

Let all the stakeholders involved work together to educate all parents on the importance of their involvement, and the various ways in which each parent can engage. The ‘train’ must get all on board before it gets too far — and too late.



