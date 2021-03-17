Teach our local languages up to university

Prof. Ngugi wa Thiong'o

Prof. Ngugi wa Thiong'o displays a copy of a story book written in vernacular to members of the public and students who attended his public lecture at Kisii University in this picture taken on August 31, 2015.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
VeronicaOnjoro

By  Veronica Onjoro

What you need to know:

  • Unesco and the World Bank concur that mother tongue is the best medium in early school learning.
  • Local languages boost teacher-student communication.

There are 42 local languages in Kenya. The most dominant foreign language is English, an official language alongside Kiswahili, the national one. Foreign languages are mainly used by minorities and in offices and institutions.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.