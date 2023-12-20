Teach managing difficult electoral outcomes early

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) does not get as much credit publicly as it deserves. Yet it has evolved from an analog electoral commission to a model electronic electoral management body, earning global accolades and inspiring continental election management bodies.

Mid last month, the IEBC won the global Election Management Award and was the runner-up in the Electoral Ergonomic Award at the 19th International Electoral Awards ceremony in Lisbon, Portugal. The feat earned it great admiration, as witnessed by the recent benchmarking tour by members of its Malawian counterpart.

In a bid to strengthen their ICT systems and cybersecurity in the electoral process, the Malawi Electoral Commission sought to tap into the excellence of the outstanding IEBC team, owing to their reputed successful deployment of technology in elections, particularly the registration and identification of voters and result transmission.

This recognitions points to a very professional, dedicated, committed, patriotic team who give their all to ensure that democracy is advanced and safeguarded. Besides building up for better electoral management in successive elections, the IEBC does, as part of corporate social responsibility, conduct elections for leadership in educational institutions and other bodies.

That is meant to cultivate a culture of democracy, tolerance and acceptance among the young Kenyans, which will bring forth a generation that values, advances, preserves and defends democracy. As they say, forge the iron while it is still hot. The values you instill in a child are what will be reflected in their character all their life.

Elections are a very emotive issue in Kenya and many other countries, especially where democratic governance is still young. Every leader sells hope and enjoys a near-fanatical following by those who believe in his/her manifesto. The ensuing tight races tend to stir very hot emotions.

In our learning institutions is student leadership. It has the administrative structure—which includes the prefects body, led by the school captain/president. Then there is the ‘Fourth Estate’, which comprises the chairs, vice-chairs and officials of clubs like journalism, drama, music and scouts.

The prefects’ body has mostly been picked by the school administration without taking into account the opinion of students that these groups help to preside over. This should be encouraged, so as to align with the democratic nature of our national leadership installation.

Like in school clubs’ affairs, where students elect their leaders, clearly they, aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, can choose good leaders. In the university, vetting is controlled through regulations such as mandatory minimum performance and discipline as conditions for one to be viable to vie for any elective post. The school administration can then guide the process and keep it in control.

The IEBC is visible through the field officers to conduct elections for various leadership bodies in learning institutions. This is laudable because the very professional and friendly staff of the commission go out to make sure that our children, who are both the voters and “leaders of tomorrow” are moulded to not only accept democracy as a way of public decision-making but to also respect the process and accept the outcome of free, fair and transparent elections.

The children will grow up knowing that a contest has one winner and the rest fall in the category of a series of runners-up. This will, in turn, instill the virtues of tolerance in these children as voters, humility and magnanimity for the victors and acceptance for the runners-up. These values will evolve into an accommodative culture that is their life’s compass.



