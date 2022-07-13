Teach Duale negotiated democracy

Politics is hypocritical but some insincerity is just too plain and an insult to our intelligence. An example is the dual-track approach that Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, also the pioneer National Assembly Majority Leader, has embraced in regard to the traditional pre-election power-sharing accords through negotiated democracy among Somali clans.

The home-grown system has existed for eons but became more noticeable with devolution in 2013. But Duale has launched a systematic and staunch media and grassroots campaign of discrediting local elders’ roles, deeming them out of shape to influence the region’s political beat.

First, his recent social media posts reveal a man on a charm offensive with some of the clans in Garissa town in a bid to retain his seat for a fourth term. His official Facebook status updates show explained photos of meetings with clans like Rer-Muhamed and Murule. The latest one was with the Maqabul community.

Secondly, his rise in politics over 15 years is rooted in the customary process and the kingmakers, like his father-in-law, General (Rtd) Mohamud Mohamed, and wealthy Garissa businessman Mahat Kuno Roble. Thirdly, he was a mobiliser of the 2017 Tolamoge alliance between the fraternal Sinwak and Samawadhal clans that took all the key seats—governor and deputy, senator, woman rep and his (MP) .

It appears there is an expediency to this false-hearted narrative by Duale as an antagonist of negotiated democracy; an attempt at creating the image of a self-made politician after losing out in his own clan’s selection. The sultanate of the Abduak clan rightly determined that 15 years was enough for him, just as it was for his pioneer predecessor and my maternal grandfather Abdi Aress Mohamud.

Another latent point of frustration for Duale is how his local opponents and the system have strategically silenced his hubris and divisive and patronising politics in the county with a bang.



