Teach basic sign language in all learning institutions

Sign language is an extremely important communication tool for hearing-impaired. The native language of the deaf community that provides access to information, it comprises visual languages that use hand, facial and body movements as a means of communication.

Sign language was there before spoken languages. There are more than 135 different sign languages around the world — including American Sign Language (ASL), Australian Sign Language (Auslan), British Sign Language (BSL) and Kenyan Sign Language (KSL).

There are also signed representations of oral languages, such as Signed Exact English (SEE), and mixes such as Pidgin Signed English (PSE).

Sign language takes that natural tendency and helps to reinforce vocabulary and the meanings of words. While words account for only seven per cent of our overall effective communication, for body language it is a whopping 55 per cent.

Spoken language

For a child, the stages of acquiring a sign language are the same as those for spoken language.

The muscles in a baby’s hands grow and develop faster than their mouths; so, signing can be a better option for early communication, especially when the child still can’t speak. Children with basic sign language skills of signing the alphabet can have improved spelling skills.

Incorporating sign language into hearing classrooms makes better classroom management. When you can hear the word and see the word spoken, it leaves a stronger imprint on the brain.

Besides, sign languages can be used when the spoken word is physically impossible. Many people have been rescued out of danger as a result of sign language. Those with disabilities such as autism find it easier to communicate in an alternative language.

Sign language saves time and energy and can be communicated over a long distance. All government meetings and conference and TV stations must have a sign language interpreter nowadays.

Expanded vocabulary

Studies have shown that those taught to communicate at an early age have an expanded vocabulary and generally score higher on exams. A person who is billingual, will become a better multitasker, more focused and a better listener. Let learners not be bound by systems which have predetermined end and take sign language as a career.

In 1989, the US Supreme Court officially recognised ASL as a true language and many schools and colleges allow credits for this as a study in foreign language.

Let the Ministry of Education recommend that basic sign language be taught in learning institutions, especially now that President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for reforms in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The President established a new state department for the implementation for curriculum reforms in the Education ministry. Besides, the ministry is establishing friendly infrastructure for children of special education, including the teaching and learning of sign language interpretation.