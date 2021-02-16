Teach basic sign language in all learning institutions

Sunrise Children's Garden School

Members of the Sign Language class performing at Sunrise Children's Garden School in Donholm, Nairobi on May 24, 2019.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
VeronicaOnjoro

By  Veronica Onjoro

What you need to know:

  • Incorporating sign language into hearing classrooms makes better classroom management.
  • When you can hear the word and see the word spoken, it leaves a stronger imprint on the brain.

Sign language is an extremely important communication tool for hearing-impaired. The native language of the deaf community that provides access to information, it comprises visual languages that use hand, facial and body movements as a means of communication.

