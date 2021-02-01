Teach about coronavirus in schools

The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in Kenya in March last year changed lifestyles. Schools, colleges, universities and workplaces were closed. People were told to stay at home; some worked from home. Only essential services were provided.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the entire globe in the same way , with more than 18 million infections and 694,000 deaths from the disease recorded so far.

Governments have announced measures to keep the pandemic at bay. These include wearing of face masks, proper and regular washing of hands and sanitising, keeping a 1.5-metre distance, avoiding crowds and monitoring the body temperature.

In schools, students’ temperature is taken before classes. Students are warned against sharing of personal items and maintaining hygiene.

Evolving vocabulary

It would be prudent, therefore, for schools, colleges, universities and other learning institutions to set aside at last 15 minutes of talks to students about the novel coronavirus and for the audience to share their experiences so as to educate the community.

This virus keeps mutating and it’s good for students to learn the evolving vocabulary. Words and phrases like “stay at home”, “quarantine”, “temperature” and “social distance” should be taught so that students understand the strange terminologies.

Physical distancing control measures seek to reduce contact between people where transmission of the virus could occur. Students can take the message to their parents at home and also neighbours.

Greetings also changed. Embraces are no more; neither is offering of the hands, but a bump of clenched fists and elbows.

At the height of the HIV and Aids pandemic, pamphlets which gave more information about the disease were widely circulated.

The Ministry of Education and other stakeholders should issue similar communication materials to better educate Kenyans about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Onjoro is a PhD student Mount Kenya University. onjoroveronica@yahoo.com.