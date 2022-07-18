Tax policy intensifies the system’s unpredictability

The much-anticipated draft National Tax Policy made public on July 7 recommends, among other things, a comprehensive review of tax laws every five years for predictability.

It acknowledges the challenge the high excise duty rates in Kenya than in other East African Community (EAC) states as contributing to increasing illicit trade through smuggling. But it also recommends that specific excise duty rates continue to be subject to periodic adjustments to account for inflation.

This approach, where recommendations contradicts each other, is just one example of the counterproductive policies that need to change if the tax policy is to deliver a predictable, unbiased and supportive pro-manufacturing environment in Kenya.

Unpredictable taxation, particularly on alcoholic beverages, is the cause of several court cases. One, filed last week, seeks to stop implementation of the Finance Act, 2022 on the basis of a High Court order stopping the increase in excise duty since last year.

The Alcoholic Beverage Association of Kenya (ABAK) was among stakeholders who made submissions before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee of Finance as part of public participation. ABAK outlined the supply chain value obtained from manufacture of alcohol and why excise duty on alcoholic products should not be increased. The MPs adopted many of its proposals and recommended deletion of the increases from the bill.

Excise tax rate

The National Assembly adopted the committee’s report but, on the last day, June 2, the committee’s recommendations were not in the Order Paper. But the proposals were revised to retain the excise tax rate of beer. The several supporting MPs said high alcohol prices would be detrimental to the industry value chain, intra-EAC trade, consumers and government revenue due to increased illicit trade.

However, the reflection in Section 35 of the Act disregards the adopted proposals, increasing excise duty on beer from the disputed Sh121.85 to Sh134 per litre, for wine from Sh208.20 to Sh229 and spirits Sh278.70 to Sh335.30. More intriguingly, whether by design or clerical error, the Finance Committee chair moved to retain the rate of excise for powdered beer at Sh121.85 per litre. This is a product that neither exists nor presents a negative economic impact that the industry was trying to mitigate.

One cannot, therefore, fail to take seriously the rumours that there were attempts by the National Treasury, backed by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, to arm-twist the MPs into approving higher tax on alcohol.

Further, the Finance Act, 2022 was gazetted on July 8 yet some provisions were indicated to take effect on July 1. This is a tax dispute waiting to happen.

Illicit alcohol trade is at 44 per cent of consumption in the country, deteriorating health from consumption of sub-standard products, loss of income for raw material suppliers, barley and sorghum farmers, increased unemployment across the value chain and loss of government revenue.