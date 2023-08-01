Target fruits of migration

In today’s interconnected world, immigration has become an integral part of global societies, contributing to cultural diversity, economic growth and social development.

However, in the case of Kenya, immigration is often marked by bureaucratic inefficiencies and long waiting times, hindering the country’s potential to attract and retain skilled workers, investors and international students. There is thus a pressing need to streamline it.

The government has faced criticism over the years for poor immigration services. The Immigration Department has been plagued with inefficiencies, corruption and poor service delivery.

This has resulted in long queues, delays and frustration for citizens and foreigners. Ironing out immigration is essential for economic growth, security and international relations. Kenya being a business and tourism hub, ease of doing business and travel is critical.

Work permits

Long waiting times for visas and work permits, resulting in loss of opportunities for businesses and individuals, is a major issue. The government must invest in modern technology and efficient systems to streamline it. Another is corruption within the department. Rampant bribery leads to the issuance of many fake documents, which poses a security risk. The government must take a firm stance on corruption and ensure the culprits face the rule of the role.

Lack of transparency and accountability is also a major concern. Cases of officials demanding extra fees or withholding documents until bribes are paid create a negative perception of the country and discourages foreign investment.

The government also needs to improve border control to defuse the security threat from illegal immigrants. Implementing proper screening procedures will ensure only those who meet the requirements enter the country.

It is time the government prioritised immigration and took steps to improve the department.