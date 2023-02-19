Target domestic and not high-end foreign tourists

Tourism is a historically important sector for the economy in terms of foreign exchange earnings. It has to be said, however, that it is the sector in which Kenya punches below its weight.

Its reputation as one of the world’s premier tourism destinations compared to other countries with a similar international profile is not reflected in the contribution of the sector to the economy. This is both in terms of visitor number and contribution to GDP.

The EastAfrican (November 10, 2020) reported that Kenya had been ranked as Africa’s leading tourist destination in 2020 by the World Travel Awards (WTA). The results were announced virtually from England during the 27th WTA finals in an event that coincided with the Africa Winners Day, read the news report.

“Kenya emerged top for its tantalising cocktail of epic savannah landscapes, immense herds of wildlife and palm-fringed beaches,” added the regional weekly newspaper. “Maasai Mara Game Reserve, Samburu National Reserve, Shimba Hills National Reserve, Sweet Waters Game Reserve, and Tsavo National Park were named among the country’s top safari destinations.”

The main reason why Kenya’s tourism is far below potential is our focus on exclusive high-end tourists, which favours the rich and limits the poor due to being expensive. That has, therefore, made Kenya an expensive destination. For example a five-star hotel or game lodge costs Sh50,000 per room a day. That is very expensive and many cannot afford such accommodation.

The government should nurture a tourism ecosystem that supports independent travel, particularly for young people—including quality secure budget hotels and bed facilities and affordable air travel to all parts of the country and safe road transport. It should also diversify tourism by promoting niche market products—notably, adventure tourism, sports and cultural tourism.

That will not only contribute to the economy but also create jobs for the many jobless youth.