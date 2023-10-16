Tap the potential of youth

The age of technological advancements has seen the rise of new global generations. Millennials were the first to have unrestricted internet access; Generation Z is seen as more globally minded, socially connected and relatable.

Growing up in a digital world, they are eager to give back to society through their unique talents and passions, embodying a strong belief in actively shaping the changes they wish for. Their engagement in advocacy largely benefits society.

Youth advocacy is paramount: Promoting representation, ensuring the concerns and policy formulation. They also possess a distinct outlook on life, characterised by enthusiasm and technological savvy, providing perfect grounds for innovative solutions to social challenges.

An example is the creation of apps to disseminate critical information on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) and the use of social media to raise awareness of HIV.

Youth-centred initiatives

It instils civic responsibility in the youth, preparing them for leadership. Their fresh perspectives grant them the ability to see the interconnectedness of issues, like relationships between poverty and teenage pregnancy or climate change and SRHR.

The youth believe in individual responsibility as a driver for change while looking to the government and other stakeholders for support in building a secure future.

Their enthusiasm and unique perspectives enrich various initiatives and policies, making their meaningful presence at the decision-making table crucial. The untapped potential within this demographic should not be underestimated.

Africa — the youngest continent, with 70 per cent of Sub-Saharan population under 30 — must actively involve the youth in decision-making; provide them with access to information, financial support and mentorship; and create networks and opportunities for their active participation in society. Also, foster the development of more youth-led and youth-centred initiatives to avoid tokenism.