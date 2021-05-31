Tap into the digital economy

The digital economy has become so vital for the nation. Its accessibility and affordability will define its role in creating jobs, bridging inequalities, public service provision as well overall economic growth, especially for the rural poor.

Recent studies show that information and communication technologies (ICTs) account for 17 per cent of GDP growth in developing countries.

The digital technology has become the cornerstone of our daily activities. However, Kenya is yet to put in place robust policies to spur growth. Over the past 10 years, technology has revolutionised our daily interactions and transactions. It has progressed in almost every aspect imaginable.

Education, health, banking, media, agriculture, transport, communication and e-commerce now depend on the mobile phone. In order to prevent social inequalities that affect low-income earners, the government should look into ways of offering incentives that can make mobile phone devices and the internet more affordable.

Vital lesson

The agriculture sector offers a vital lesson on the growing importance of digital technology. Farmers are now able to access markets, eliminating brokers in a move that has not only improved their earnings but also made their produce cheaper.

Many young people offer goods and services through the Internet. The creation of tech hubs across the country to enable these young people to exploit their talent and reach their audience is a plausible idea.

It is commendable that the government has already created IT platforms through e-Citizen, Integrated Financial Management Information System, Huduma Namba, and tax returns, among other services. Improvement of access to the internet and new technology would reduce rural poverty.

This compares poorly with urban areas, where there is easy access to fast and affordable internet. Better access to technology could bring a fundamental change for development and the closing of the income inequality gap.